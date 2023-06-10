French Open 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did 2023 champion Iga Swiatek and runner-up Karolina Muchova earn?

Iga Swiatek successfully defended her title at the French Open by defeating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in what turned out to be a riveting final.

The Pole dominated the opening set and took it 6-2 before Muchova fought hard and won the second 7-5. The third set had a lot of ebbs and flows with both players breaking each other on a couple of occasions as the scores were tied at 4-4.

However, Swiatek held her serve before breaking Muchova in the final game of the tournament to win her third French Open title and fourth Grand Slam title. She thus became only the second women's player in the 21st century to successfully defend her title at the clay-court Major, Justine Henin being the other.

Swiatek's exploits at the French Open will see her earn a prize money of €2,300,000 and 2000 ranking points. Runner-up Karolina Muchova had a tournament to remember as well and she will earn €1,150,000 for her performances at the clay-court Major.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka and 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia were both eliminated in the semifinals and will be paid €630,000 each. The losing quarterfinalists, namely Coco Gauff, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Elina Svitolina, and Ons Jabeur, will each pocket €400,000 for their performances.

The players who were eliminated in the fourth round will each receive a prize money of €240,000 while those who were ousted in the third round will be paid €142,000 each.

Competitors who lost in the second round will each earn €97,000 and the players who were out in the first hurdle will pocket €69,000 apiece.

Players who could not make it to the main draw of the French Open will also be paid, with the individuals reaching the final qualifying round receiving €34,000 each. Those who made it to the second round of qualifiers will each be paid €22,000 and the ones who only entered the qualifying rounds will pocket €16,000 apiece.

The French Open women's doubles final will feature Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend

Leylah Fernandez in action at Roland Garros

Tenth seeds Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend will compete in the women's doubles final at the French Open. The duo booked their place in the title clash by beating second seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-4.

Here, they will take on the pair of Wang Xinyu and Hsieh Su-wei, who ousted sixth seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Whichever pair wins Sunday's (June 11) women's doubles final will earn a prize money of €590,000 while the runners-up will be paid €295,000.

Poll : 0 votes