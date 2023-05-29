French Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek & Coco Gauff playing? - Day 3, Round 1

French Open reigning champion Iga Swiatek will start her title defense against Cristina Bucsa on Day 3 of the tournament. The Pole has won 12 out of 14 matches on clay so far in 2023 and is a heavy favorite to win the surface's lone Grand Slam.

ATP second seed Daniil Medvedev has been in terrific form lately and his win at the Italian Open makes him among the title contenders at Roland Garros. The Russian will play his first-round match against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Last year's women's singles runner-up Coco Gauff is seeded sixth this year and will start her French Open campaign against Rebeka Masarova.

Other players who will be in action on Day 3 of the tournament include Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, and Elena Rybakina.

Daniil Medvedev vs Thiago Seyboth Wild match schedule

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Thiago Seyboth Wild in the second match at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx 12:45 pm local time, 4:15 pm IST, 10:45 am GMT, 6:45 am ET.

Date: May 30, 2023.

Iga Swiatek vs Cristina Bucsa match schedule

Top seed Iga Swiatek will face Cristina Bucsa in the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx 2:45 pm local time, 6:15 pm IST, 12:45 pm GMT, 8:45 am ET.

Date: May 30, 2023.

Coco Gauff vs Rebeka Masarova match schedule

Sixth seed Coco Gauff will face Alexandre Muller in the second match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Match Timing: Approx 12 pm local time, 3: 30 pm IST, 10 pm GMT, 6 am ET.

Date: May 30, 2023.

Where to watch French Open 2023?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open live on their respective channels and sites:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS

China - CMG, Shinai Sports

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony TEN

Australia - Nine Network

New Zealand - Sky Sport

South Korea - tvN Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes