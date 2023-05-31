French Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff & Jannik Sinner playing? - Day 5, Round 2

WTA top seed Iga Swiatek started her title defense at the French Open with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Cristina Bucsa. The Pole's second-round opponent will be Claire Liu, who she beat in Indian Wells a few months back.

Sixth seed Coco Gauff started the claycourt Major with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Rebeka Masarova. The American will next take on Julia Grabher.

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Muller 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round and will next take on Daniel Altmaier. If the Italian wins, he will face either 28th seed Grigor Dimitrov or Emil Ruusuvuori in the third round.

The likes of Holger Rune, Ons Jabeur, Taylor Fritz, and Alexander Zverev will also be in action on Day 5 of the French Open and will aim to book their respective spots in the third round of the clay-court Major.

Iga Swiatek vs Claire Liu match schedule

Top seed Iga Swiatek will face Claire Liu in the second match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Timing: 1:45 pm local time, 5:15 pm IST, 11:45 am GMT, 7:45 am ET.

Date: June 1, 2023.

Coco Gauff vs Julia Grabher match schedule

Sixth seed Coco Gauff will take on Julia Grabher in the third match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Match Timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST, 1 pm GMT, 9 am ET.

Date: June 1, 2023.

Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaier match schedule

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner will face Daniel Altmaier in the second match on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Match Timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 4: 30 pm IST, 11 am GMT, 7 am ET.

Date: June 1, 2023.

French Open 2023 TV Schedule

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open live on their respective channels and sites:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport.

Austria - Servus TV.

Belgium - RTBF.

Switzerland - SRG SSR.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Latin America - ESPN.

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN.

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

China - CMG, Shinai Sports.

Taiwan - ELTA TV.

Vietnam - VTVCab.

Japan - WOWOW.

India - Sony TEN.

Australia - Nine Network.

New Zealand - Sky Sport.

South Korea - tvN Sports.

