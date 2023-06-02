French Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe and Holger Rune playing today? - Day 7, Round 3

Day 7 of the French Open will see the remainder of the third round of the singles tournament take place.

Women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has booked her place in the Round of the 32 by thrashing Claire Liu 6-4, 6-0. The Pole will take on Wang Xinyu. Men's 12th seed Frances Tiafoe will take on 22nd seed Alexander Zverev in what will be one of the highly anticipated matches of the day.

Sixth seed Holger Rune did not have to play his second-round fixture as his opponent Gael Monfils withdrew due to a wrist issue. The Dane will next take on Genaro Alberto Olivieri for a place in the fourth round of the French Open.

Other players who will be in action on Day 7 of the French Open include Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina.

Iga Swiatek vs Wang Xinyu match schedule

Iga Swiatek in action of the French Open

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Wang Xinyu in the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx. 3:45 pm local time, 7:15 pm IST, 1:45 pm GMT, 9:45 am ET.

Date: June 3, 2023.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alexander Zverev match schedule

Twelfth seed Frances Tiafoe will face 22nd seed Alexander Zverev in the final match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Not before 8:15 pm local time, 11:45 pm IST, 6:15 pm GMT, 2:15 pm ET.

Date: June 3, 2023.

Holger Rune vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri

Sixth seed Holger Rune will take on Argentine qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri in the second match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx. 1:45 pm local time, 5:15 pm IST, 11:45 am GMT, 7:45 am ET.

French Open 2023 TV Schedule

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open 2023 live on the respective channels and sites:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport.

Austria - Servus TV.

Belgium - RTBF.

Switzerland - SRG SSR.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Latin America - ESPN.

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN.

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

China - CMG, Shinai Sports.

Taiwan - ELTA TV.

Vietnam - VTVCab.

Japan - WOWOW.

India - Sony TEN.

Australia - Nine Network.

New Zealand - Sky Sport.

South Korea - tvN Sports.

Poll : 0 votes