French Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Holger Rune playing today? - Day 9, Round 4

Day 9 of the French Open will see the fourth round of the singles tournaments continue as players look to seal their place in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek's good run of form continued as she thrashed Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-0 to book her place in the Round of 16. Here, the Pole will be up against Lesia Tsurenko, who beat Bianca Andreescu 6-1, 6-1.

Sixth seed Coco Gauff reached the fourth round after beating Mirra Andreeva 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1. Gauff will take on Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova next as she aims to reach the quarterfinals at the French Open for the second year in a row.

Sixth seed Holger Rune registered a comprehensive 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 win over Argentine qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri to reach the fourth round. Here, the Dane will take on 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo.

The likes of Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Ons Jabeur will also be in action on Day 9 of the French Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko match schedule

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Lesia Tsurenko in the third match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Match Timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST, 1 pm GMT, 9 am ET.

Date: June 5, 2023.

Coco Gauff vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova match schedule

Coco Gauff in action at the French Open

Sixth seed Coco Gauff will take on Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova in the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Match Timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST, 1 pm GMT, 9 am ET.

Date: June 5, 2023.

Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo match schedule

Sixth seed Holger Rune will square off against 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the second match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Match Timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 4:30 pm IST, 11 am GMT, 7 am ET.

Date: June 5, 2023.

French Open 2023 TV Schedule

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action from the 2023 French Open live on the respective channels and sites:

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video.

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport.

Austria - Servus TV.

Belgium - RTBF.

Switzerland - SRG SSR.

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+.

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

Canada - RDS, TSN.

Latin America - ESPN.

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN.

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+.

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS.

China - CMG, Shinai Sports.

Taiwan - ELTA TV.

Vietnam - VTVCab.

Japan - WOWOW.

India - Sony TEN.

Australia - Nine Network.

New Zealand - Sky Sport.

South Korea - tvN Sports.

