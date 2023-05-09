French Open 2023: What are the ticket prices? All you need to know about getting access to the clay-court Major

We are only a few weeks away from the commencement of the 2023 French Open, with the main draw starting on May 28.

Once again, all the best tennis players will be in action with the aim of claiming the ultimate clay-court crown. Fans will be awaiting the tournament and we are set for another two weeks of exciting tennis action.

Tickets for the French Open can be purchased on the tournament's official website and there are several options available to watch the action in Roland Garros. Single-Day passes are available for the main draw as well as for the qualifying tournament.

Pricing for Single-day passes for the qualifying rounds starts at €10. As far as the main is draw is concerned, daily passes for Day Session of Court Philippe-Chatrier start from €50 while night-session passes start from €45.

Daily passes for Court Suzanne-Lenglen start from €60 while the starting price for Court Simonne-Mathieu is €70.

Fans can also purchase multi-day passes and can catch the live action for two night sessions on Court Philippe-Chatrier for a starting price of €70. Semifinal passes start from €285, while passes for the final start from €315.

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are the reigning champions at the 2023 French Open

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are the singles champions from last year's edition of the French Open, beating Casper Ruud and Coco Gauff in the finals respectively.

The Spaniard is the greatest competitor to grace the clay-court Major but there are questions lingering on his participation in the tournament as he continues to recover from his hip injury. Nadal is yet to play a match since the Australian Open and fans will be eagerly waiting to see him confirm his participation in Paris.

Two-time champion Novak Djokovic is always a title contender and will aim to win the clay-court Major for the third time in his career. However, Carlos Alcaraz will arguably be the heaviest favorite to win the French Open considering his recent run of form.

Iga Swiatek's dominance on clay makes her a strong title contender on the women's side, but Aryna Sabalenka recently beat her in Madrid and will be a lot more confident entering Roland Garros with the aim to win her second Grand Slam of the year. The likes of Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina will also be in contention for the clay-court Major.

