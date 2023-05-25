French Open 2023 women's singles seeds: Iga Swiatek seeded first for second successive year, Aryna Sabalenka second, Elena Rybakina makes top-5

The women's singles tournament at the 2023 French Open will be one to watch out for as several top players will challenge for the clay-court Major.

Iga Swiatek won last year's edition of the tournament by beating Coco Gauff in the final and will be a heavy favorite to win in 2023 as well. Swiatek is currently the World No. 1 and will be the top seed at Roland Garros.

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is the second seed behind Swiatek and will be eager to put her early Italian Open exit behind her. Sabalenka beat Swiatek in the Madrid Open final and will be amongst the favorites to triumph at the 2023 French Open.

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula has been in disappointing form lately, but she cannot be written off given her quality and her performances since the beginning of last season. Pegula will be the third seed at Roland Garros.

Italian Open champion Elena Rybakina will be aiming for the second Grand Slam title of her career after missing out on the Australian Open. Rybakina has produced some spectacular tennis so far in 2023 and will be among the top title contenders at the French Open.

Rybakina's exploits in Rome saw her rise to World No. 4 in the WTA rankings. As a result, she will be seeded fourth at the clay-court Major. Carolina Garcia is the fifth seed while last year's runner-up, Coco Gauff, is seeded sixth.

Garcia has had a pretty shaky season so far, but playing in front of her home crowd should provide a mental boost.

Replicating last year's final run may be a difficult task for Gauff, but she is capable of doing so if she is at her best.

Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari are seeded seventh and eighth respectively, while Daria Kasatkina (ninth seed) and Petra Kvitova (tenth seed) complete the Top 10.

Barbora Krejcikova and Victoria Azarenka are among the top 20 seeds at French Open 2023

2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Ukraine v Czech Republic: Day Two

Veronika Kudermetova is seeded 11th, followed by Belinda Bencic, who is the 12th seed. 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova is the 13th seed while 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko is seeded 17th. Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka is seeded 18th, followed by Zheng Qinwen (19) and Madison Keys (20).

Italian Open runner-up Anhelina Kalinina will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career as she will be the 25th seed. Elise Mertens and Martina Trevisan are also among the Top 32 ranked players at Roland Garros.

Here is the full list of seeded players for the women's singles event at the 2023 French Open:

Seed Player Name 1 Iga Swiatek 2 Aryna Sabalenka 3 Jessica Pegula 4 Elena Rybakina 5 Caroline Garcia 6 Coco Gauff 7 Ons Jabeur 8 Maria Sakkari 9 Daria Kasatkina 10 Petra Kvitova 11 Veronika Kudermetova 12 Belinda Bencic 13 Barbora Krejcikova 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia 15 Liudmila Samsonova 16 Karolina Pliskova 17 Jelena Ostapenko 18 Victoria Azarenka 19 Zheng Qinwen 20 Madison Keys 21 Magda Linette 22 Donna Vekic 23 Ekaterina Alexandrova 24 Anastasia Potapova 25 Anhelina Kalinina 26 Martina Trevisan 27 Irina-Camelia Begu 28 Elise Mertens 29 Zhang Shuai 30 Sorana Cirstea 31 Marie Bouzkova 32 Shelby Rogers

