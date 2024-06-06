French Open 2024 Day 12: Mens doubles and mixed doubles predictions ft. Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori

Fans are in for a treat on Day 12 of the 2024 French Open with men's doubles and mixed doubles action in store aside from the showcase women's singles semifinals. The likes of Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden, and Stefanos Tsitsipas will take center stage as they continue their quest for the elusive crown.

Men's doubles top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos booked their place in the last four with a scintillating 6-4, 6-1 win over Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang on Day 10. They will face either Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo or Stefanos Tsitsipas and brother Petros Tsitsipas.

Defending champions Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, meanwhile, were sent packing in the second round by the Tsitsipas brothers. Last year's runner-ups Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen also fell short in the quarterfinals to second seeds Bopanna and Ebden in a tight three-set contest.

Mixed doubles action, meanwhile, will feature home favorite Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Laura Siegemund battling it out against Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski for the crown. Both teams have come through gripping super tie-breakers in their respective semifinals. Second seeds Roger-Vasselin and Siegemund got the better of Ulrikke Eikeri and Maximo Gonzalez, while fourth seeds Krawczyk and Skupski overcame seventh seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski.

Defending champions Miyu Kato and Tim Putz were bundled out of the competition in the last eight by Eikeri and Gonzalez in an extremely competitive three-setter.

With plenty of action lined up on Day 12 of the 2024 French Open, here's a look at the predictions for the doubles and mixed doubles matches:

#1 Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden vs Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden are set to take on the Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in a re-match of their Australian Open final from earlier this year, which the former won.

The Indo-Australian pairing hasn't had it easy in the French capital this year, having been taken the distance in each of their matches so far. They overcame last year's runner-ups Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the last eight with a gritty 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1 win.

Eleventh seeds Bolelli and Vavassori, meanwhile, have coasted through their side of the draw excluding a minor hiccup in the first set of their quarterfinal encounter against third seed Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. They were outplayed in set one but displayed incredible mental fortitude for the remainder of the match to eventually seal it 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Fans can expect a nail-biter between the two pairings. They've played twice so far this year, with Bopanna and Ebden winning the first one in the final of the Australian Open. The Italians got their revenge at home in the second round of the Italian Open, sweeping them aside in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Bolleli and Vavassori will walk into the encounter the slight favorites given that they are naturally better clay court players. They've also spent a lot less time on court in comparison to their opponents. The winner could, however, ultimately boil down to who serves better and makes early in-roads on the return. Serving well and keeping the points short will be the call of order.

Pick: Bolelli and Vavassori in three sets.

#2 Stefanos Tsitsipas & Petros Tsitsipas vs Mate Pavic & Marcelo Arevalo

Stefanos Tsitsipas and brother Petros Tsitsipas will lock horns with ninth seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo in a tantalizing quarterfinal encounter.

The Tsitsipas brothers have impressed so far, knocking out the defending champions Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the second round in straight sets. They followed it up with another brilliant display against the French pairing of Gregoire Jacq and Manuel Guinard in the third round, sealing the match in straight sets 7-6(2), 6-2.

Pavic and Arevalo, meanwhile, are yet to drop a set. They saw off the eighth seeds Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz in the previous round in two tightly contested tie-breakers.

The Tsitsipas brothers may not be as experienced as their opponents in the quarterfinals, but there is no denying that they have been in some good form recently. Pavic, on the other hand, has reached the finals twice and has all the experience in the doubles.

While fans can very likely expect a thriller, the Greek pairing will have to be on top of their mark if they are to win the contest. Serving well and attacking the net will be key against two extremely experienced doubles pros.

Pick: Pavic and Arevalo in straight sets.

#3 Edouard Roger-Vasselin & Laura Siegemund vs Desirae Krawczyk & Neal Skupski

Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Laura Siegemund will take on Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski for the mixed-doubles crown at the 2024 French Open.

Roger-Vasselin and Siegemund kicked off their campaign in style, dropping just four games in the first round. They have since gone the distance in every match played, and have displayed incredible mental fortitude to find a way through every time.

Krawczyk and Skupski have also come through a couple of nail-bitters. They were taken the distance in their second round and the last four by seventh seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski.

Fans can expect a thriller in the finals with both pairs bringing in their own sets of strengths. Roger-Vasselin and Siegemund have displayed how to play attacking during high-pressure points and take the wind out of their opponent's sails with their baseline play. Krawczyk and Skupski, meanwhile, have been incredibly good on serve and have turned defense into attack brilliantly.

While the home crowd could play a role here in favor of Roger-Vasselin and Siegemund, Krawczyk and Skupski should be able to pull off an upset if they serve well and attack the net accurately. Keeping points short against the French-German duo will be key given they thrive as the point begins to get longer.

Pick: Krawczyk and Skupski in three sets.