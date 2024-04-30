The 2024 French Open is just a month away and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek is the oddsmakers' leading choice to capture the title. She has won three of the last four editions and has an impressive 28-2 record at the venue.

It's unsurprising to see Swiatek as the overwhelming favorite to hoist another trophy. According to Vegas Insider, the Pole's odds of another triumph in Paris stand at -115. She could become the first player since Maria Sharapova to claim five Major singles titles as well.

Aryna Sabalenka, the reigning Australian Open champion, has odds of +600 to win the title. She was one point away from making the French Open final last year. She had a match point against Karolina Muchova in their semifinal clash but lost the match in three sets.

Coco Gauff, a former French Open finalist and the current US Open champion, has been given +900 odds of winning the title. She lost the 2022 final in Paris to Swiatek and has generally performed well in the claycourt Major.

Elena Rybakina has been one of the season's most in-form players and has won three titles. She hasn't made it past the quarterfinals in Paris so far but given her form this year, that could change. Her odds of triumph at the venue stand at +1000.

Teen phenom Mirra Andreeva has been placed high on the list of title contenders by the bookies and has odds of +2100 to win the title. Ons Jabeur follows her with +2600 odds.

2018 French Open champion Simona Halep has +2900 odds of winning another title at the venue. However, her comeback has been interrupted by injuries. Naomi Osaka, who hasn't scored that many wins on clay in recent years, rounds out the top eight and has +3200 odds of winning the tournament.

Osaka has won just four matches on clay this decade, though she didn't compete in any tournaments on the surface in 2020 and missed the 2023 season due to maternity leave. However, she is a four-time Major champion, so confidence in her isn't entirely misplaced.

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko among the favorites to win the title

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2017 French Open.

Jelena Ostapenko, who won the claycourt Major in 2017, has been given favorable odds to win another title at the venue. Vegas Insider has her tied for ninth place with Zheng Qinwen and Danielle Collins with +3400 odds to win the title.

Maria Sakkari and Jessica Pegula, both ranked in the top 10 at present, have +4500 and +5000 odds of winning the title. Sloane Stephens, the 2018 French Open finalist, also has +5000 odds of securing her second Major title and first in Paris.

Last year's Roland Garros runner-up Karolina Muchova has +5000 odds of winning the title as well. However, she hasn't competed since her semifinal exit from the 2023 US Open due to an injury. It's quite unlikely she will make a deep run even if she makes an appearance in Paris.