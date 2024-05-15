French Open 2024: List of men's and women's singles wildcards ft. Ajla Tomljanovic, Sachia Vickery & more

The tennis season will soon arrive at its second Grand Slam stop, the French Open or Roland Garros, in a couple of weeks. In the lead-up to the tournament, the organizers have announced the list of wildcard entrants.

As a Grand Slam tournament, the French Open features 128 players in the men’s and women’s singles. Of these, 12 players are given entry into the main draw through wildcards.

The tournament has awarded a majority of the wildcards to home players, allowing them to play on the biggest stage without having to go through the trouble of playing in the qualification rounds.

Leading the list is the seasoned Alize Cornet, who will be playing the final tournament of her long and illustrious career in front of home fans.

A former World No. 11, Cornet has been a regular feature at her home Slam since 2005 and will be making an incredible 20th appearance at the tournament. She has reached the fourth round twice — 2015 and 2017.

Another former top-20 player, Kristina Mladenovic has also been given direct entry into the tournament. She is a former doubles winner and reached the quarterfinals in singles back in 2017.

Other French players to have their names on the list include Fiona Ferro, Elsa Jacquemot, Chloe Paquet and Jesikka Ponchet.

The French Open also has an agreement with two other Grand Slams, the Australian Open and the US Open, under which it provides wildcards to a player from the two host countries in exchange for one of their own players at the respective tournaments.

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who is on a comeback trail after an injury layoff, and USA's Sachia Vickery have made the cut for this year’s tournament.

Women's singles (Main draw)

Alize Cornet (France)

Fiona Ferro (France)

Elsa Jacquemot (France)

Kristina Mladenovic (France)

Chloe Paquet (France)

Jesikka Ponchet (France)

Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

Sachia Vickery (USA)

Richard Gasquet leads the list of wildcards for French Open

On the men’s side, the most recognisable name on the list is former top-10 player Richard Gasquet. The Frenchman played his first French Open at the 2002 edition and posted his best result by reaching the quarterfinals in 2016.

Terence Atmane, Pierre Hugues Herbert, Harold Mayot, Alexandre Muller and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard are the other French players to have been awarded wildcards.

From the US, the wildcard was awarded to Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, while Australian Adam Walton also got a direct entry into the main draw.

Men's singles (Main draw)

Terence Atmane (France)

Richard Gasquet (France)

Pierre Hugues Herbert (France)

Harold Mayot (France)

Nicolas Moreno de Alboran (USA)

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France)

Alexandre Muller (France)

Adam Walton (Australia)