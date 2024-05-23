French Open 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The French Open is around the corner, and the men's singles event is bound to produce some sensational matches.

Novak Djokovic won the tournament last year after beating Casper Ruud in the final in straight sets. The Serb is always a favorite whenever he enters a Grand Slam, but considering his current form, he could find it difficult to defend his title. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are top contenders, as is Alexander Zverev, who recently triumphed in Rome.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at everything you need to know about the clay-court Major.

What is the French Open?

The French Open is a Grand Slam played on clay. The inaugural edition of the men's singles event took place in 1891, with H. Briggs beating P. Baignieres in the title clash.

Rafael Nadal is the most successful competitor in the history of the French Open, with 14 wins. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Bjorn Borg and Andre Agassi are also among the players who have triumphed at the claycourt Major.

Venue

This year's edition of the Paris Major will take place at the Stade Roland Garros.

Players and draw

Rafael Nadal in action at the Italian Open

Novak Djokovic is the top seed at this year's edition of the claycourt Major and will take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round. Jannik Sinner has been in terrific form this season and will be up against Christopher Eubanks in the opening round.

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will be up against a qualifier or lucky loser in the opening round. The Spaniard struggled with injuries during the clay season but will be a formidable opponent if he's fully fit.

Perhaps the most anticipated first-round match at the French Open will be between 14-time champion Rafael Nadal and fourth seed Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard has been handed a tough draw but has often been the player to beat at Roland Garros when he's at his best.

The likes of Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas are capable of having a good run at French Open 2024.

Schedule

Like women's singles, the main draw of the men's singles event at French Open 2024 will commence on Sunday, May 26, with the first-round matches going on till May 28.

The quarterfinals will take place on June 4 and 5, while the semifinals will be held on June 7. The men's singles final at Roland Garros will take place on June 9.

Prize Money breakdown

The total prize money for the men's tournament at the French Open is €24,961,000, and the men's singles champion will earn a cash prize of €2,400,000. Here's the full prize money breakdown for the tournament:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €2,400,000 2000 Runner-up €1,200,000 1200 Semifinals €650,000 800 Quarterfinals €415,000 400 Round of 16 €250,000 200 Round of 32 €158,000 100 Round of 64 €110,000 50 Round of 128 €73,000 10

Where to watch?

Fans from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch watch the matches at the clay-court Major on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & DAZN

India- Tennis Channel

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback