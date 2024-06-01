French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

The 2024 French Open is in full swing, with seven days of thrilling tennis action behind us. Fans have been treated to exciting matches and shocking upsets, eagerly anticipating more in the coming days.

On Day 8 (June 2) of Roland-Garros, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz, and Grigor Dimitrov will compete for a spot in the quarterfinals.

On the women's side, World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek, along with Coco Gauff, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, Olga Danilovic, Anastasia Potapova, and Clara Tauson, will be in action.

On that note, here's a detailed look at the schedule of Day 8 of the 2024 French Open:

Trending

Schedule for Day 8 of French Open 2024

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session starts at 11 am local time

(1) Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova

Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Followed by (not before 2 pm local time): (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (21) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by (not before 8:15 pm local time): (2) Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session starts at 11 am local time

(5) Marketa Vondrousova vs Olga Danilovic

Followed by: (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Arnaldi

Followed by: (8) One Jabeur vs Clara Tauson

Followed by (not before 5 pm local time): (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs (10) Grigor Dimitrov or Zizou Bergs

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day session starts at 11 am local time

(13) Michael Venus/Jamie Murray vs Gregoire Barrere/Lucas Pouille

Followed by: (7) Sara Sorribes Tormo/Marie Bouzkova vs Maria Lourdes Carle/Diane Parry

Followed by: Chloe Paquet/Gregoire Barrere vs Giuliana Olmos/Santiago Gonzalez

Followed by: (6) Michael Venus/Erin Routliffe vs Hai-Ching Chan/Hugo Nys

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch French Open 2024?

Iga Swiatek

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+

Canada - TSN & RDS

India - Sony Network.

French Open 2024 - Match timings

Action on Court Suzanne-Lenglen will start from 11 am local time

On Day 8 of the Paris Major, matches will begin at 11 am local time on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Court Simonne-Mathieu, and all the other courts.

Here are the match timings for Day 8 for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India:

Country Court Philippe-Chatrier Other Courts US/Canada June 2, 2024, 6 am ET June 2, 2024, 6 am ET UK June 2, 2024, 10 am GMT June 2, 2024, 10 am GMT India June 2, 2024, 2:30 pm IST June 2, 2024, 2.30 pm IST