French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 8

The 2024 French Open is in full swing, with seven days of thrilling tennis action behind us. Fans have been treated to exciting matches and shocking upsets, eagerly anticipating more in the coming days.
On Day 8 (June 2) of Roland-Garros, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz, and Grigor Dimitrov will compete for a spot in the quarterfinals.
On the women's side, World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek, along with Coco Gauff, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, Olga Danilovic, Anastasia Potapova, and Clara Tauson, will be in action.
On that note, here's a detailed look at the schedule of Day 8 of the 2024 French Open:
Schedule for Day 8 of French Open 2024
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Day session starts at 11 am local time
(1) Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova
Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Followed by (not before 2 pm local time): (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (21) Felix Auger-Aliassime
Followed by (not before 8:15 pm local time): (2) Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Day session starts at 11 am local time
(5) Marketa Vondrousova vs Olga Danilovic
Followed by: (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Arnaldi
Followed by: (8) One Jabeur vs Clara Tauson
Followed by (not before 5 pm local time): (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs (10) Grigor Dimitrov or Zizou Bergs
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Day session starts at 11 am local time
(13) Michael Venus/Jamie Murray vs Gregoire Barrere/Lucas Pouille
Followed by: (7) Sara Sorribes Tormo/Marie Bouzkova vs Maria Lourdes Carle/Diane Parry
Followed by: Chloe Paquet/Gregoire Barrere vs Giuliana Olmos/Santiago Gonzalez
Followed by: (6) Michael Venus/Erin Routliffe vs Hai-Ching Chan/Hugo Nys
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch French Open 2024?
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:
United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports
United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+
Canada - TSN & RDS
India - Sony Network.
French Open 2024 - Match timings
On Day 8 of the Paris Major, matches will begin at 11 am local time on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Court Simonne-Mathieu, and all the other courts.
Here are the match timings for Day 8 for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India: