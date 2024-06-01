French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and others playing? Day 8, Round 4

Tennis fans are in for a treat on Day 8 as fourth-round action in the men's and women's singles is set to commence in the French capital. Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiantek, Jannik Sinner, and others will take center stage as they continue to push for the title.

After a spectacular win over Sebastian Korda in the previous round, Alcaraz will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the upcoming round. Meanwhile, defending champion Iga Swiatek will headline action on the women's side as she prepares to lock horns with Anastasia Potapova. Jannik Sinner will also be in action against a crowd favorite and an in-form Corentin Moutet.

Other big names in action include 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ons Jabeur, and Grigor Dimitrov.

Trending

So, without further ado, here are all the details about the top names slated to play on Day 8 of the 2024 French Open:

Carlos Alcaraz vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule

Carlos Alcaraz will take on a red-hot Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier after Coco Gauff and Elisabetta Cocciaretto's encounter.

Match Timings: Approximately 3:00 p.m. local time, 9:00 a.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. GMT, & 6:30 p.m. IST

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Iga Swiatek vs Anastasia Potapova match schedule

Iga Swiatek will continue her quest for a third consecutive French Open crown against Anastasia Potapova in the first match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Timings: 11:00 a.m. local time, 5:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. GMT, & 2:30 p.m. IST

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Jannik Sinner vs Corentin Moutet match schedule

Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Corentin Moutet in the last match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Timings: Approximately 6:00 p.m. local time, 12:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. GMT, & 9:30 p.m. IST

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Arnaldi match schedule

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Matteo Arnaldi next in his quest for a maiden slam. Following the game between Olga Danilovic and Marketa Vondrousova, they will be up second on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Match Timings: Approximately 2:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. GMT, & 5:30 p.m. IST

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Ons Jabeur vs Clara Tauson match schedule

Ons Jabeur will lock horns with Clara Tauson in a blockbuster fourth-round clash. They will be up third on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Match Timings: Approximately 5:00 p.m. local time, 11:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. GMT, & 8:30 p.m. IST

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov match schedule

Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov will face off in a tantalizing fourth-round clash on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Theirs will be the last match of the day on the court after the clash between Ons Jabeur and Clara Tauson's.

Match Timings: Not before 6:00 p.m. local time, 11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. GMT, & 8:30

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

French Open 2024: Channel and live stream details

Fans can catch live action from Day 5 of the 2024 French Open on the channels and sites mentioned below:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN & RDS

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport & Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

India - Sony Network

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

New Zealand - Sky

China - CCTV & IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab