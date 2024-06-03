French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and others playing? Day 10, QF

Fans are in for a treat on Day 10 of the ongoing 2024 French Open, with quarterfinal action set to kick off. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will once again headline action as they continue their bid to lift the crown.

Alcaraz will take on 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in a mouth-watering clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Both of them are coming off big fourth-round wins against Sebastian Korda and Matteo Arnaldi, respectively. Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, will continue her quest for a three-peat in the French capital against fifth-seeded Marketa Vondrousova. The Pole has been in scintillating form in the French capital so far and is yet to drop a set.

Other big names in action include defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and American women's No. 1 Coco Gauff. Sinner will be up against tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov in a tantalizing encounter, while Gauff is set to take on eighth seed Ons Jabeur in another highly anticipated clash.

On that note, here are all the details about the top names slated to play on Day 10 of the 2024 French Open:

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match schedule

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the evening session. They will play the last match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier after Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov's clash.

Match Timings: Not before 8:15 p.m. local time, 2:15 p.m. ET, 6:15 p.m. GMT, & 11:45 p.m. IST

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova match schedule

Top seed Iga Swiatek will continue her quest for a third consecutive French Open and fourth overall against fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova. The pair will play the second match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Timings: Approx 2:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. GMT, & 5:30 p.m. IST

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov match schedule

Second seed Jannik Sinner will lock horns with tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Timings: Approx 4:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. GMT, & 7:30 pm IST

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur match schedule

Third seed Coco Gauff and eighth seed Ons Jabeur will open the day's play on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Timings: 11:00 a.m. local time, 5:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. GMT, & 2:30 p.m. IST

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

French Open 2024: Channel and live stream details

Fans can catch live action from Day 10 of the 2024 French Open on the channels and sites mentioned below:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN & RDS

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport & Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

India - Sony Network

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

New Zealand - Sky

China - CCTV & IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab