French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and others playing? Day 10, QF

Fans are in for a treat on Day 10 of the ongoing 2024 French Open, with quarterfinal action set to kick off. Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will once again headline action as they continue their bid to lift the crown.
Alcaraz will take on 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in a mouth-watering clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Both of them are coming off big fourth-round wins against Sebastian Korda and Matteo Arnaldi, respectively. Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, will continue her quest for a three-peat in the French capital against fifth-seeded Marketa Vondrousova. The Pole has been in scintillating form in the French capital so far and is yet to drop a set.
Other big names in action include defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and American women's No. 1 Coco Gauff. Sinner will be up against tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov in a tantalizing encounter, while Gauff is set to take on eighth seed Ons Jabeur in another highly anticipated clash.
On that note, here are all the details about the top names slated to play on Day 10 of the 2024 French Open:
Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match schedule
Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the evening session. They will play the last match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier after Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov's clash.
Match Timings: Not before 8:15 p.m. local time, 2:15 p.m. ET, 6:15 p.m. GMT, & 11:45 p.m. IST
Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova match schedule
Top seed Iga Swiatek will continue her quest for a third consecutive French Open and fourth overall against fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova. The pair will play the second match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Match Timings: Approx 2:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. GMT, & 5:30 p.m. IST
Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Jannik Sinner vs Grigor Dimitrov match schedule
Second seed Jannik Sinner will lock horns with tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Match Timings: Approx 4:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. GMT, & 7:30 pm IST
Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur match schedule
Third seed Coco Gauff and eighth seed Ons Jabeur will open the day's play on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Match Timings: 11:00 a.m. local time, 5:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. GMT, & 2:30 p.m. IST
Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
French Open 2024: Channel and live stream details
Fans can catch live action from Day 10 of the 2024 French Open on the channels and sites mentioned below:
United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports
UK - Eurosport & Discovery+
Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN & RDS
Latin America - ESPN
North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport & Canal+
Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports
Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport
India - Sony Network
France - France TV & Amazon Prime
New Zealand - Sky
China - CCTV & IQIYI
Japan - WOWOW
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - ELTA TV
Vietnam - VTVCab