French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Danielle Collins, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton & other Americans playing? - Day 4, Round 2

Day 4 at the 2024 French Open will see second-round action commence in the men's and women's singles draws after three days of exhilarating action from the first round. With no high-profile casualties apart from Rafael Nadal, a host of stars are once again set to take center stage.

The American contingent dialed in stunning performances in the first round with almost all the big names making it through apart from Christopher Eubanks who went down to World No. 2 Jannik Sinner.

Danielle Collins, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Sofia Kenin, Frances Tiafoe, and Sebastian Korda are some of the big names set to take center stage on Day 4.

Fresh off her victory over compatriot Caroline Dolehide, Danielle Collins will face Olga Danilovic next. The 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff is set to take on Tamara Zidansek, while Ben Shelton is set to lock horns with former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori in a blockbuster encounter.

On that note, here are all the details about every top name from America slated to take the court on Day 4 of the 2024 French Open.

Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic match schedule

Danielle Collins is set to take on Olga Danilovic in the third match on Court Simonne-Mathieu after Katerina Siniakova and Chloe Paquet's encounter.

Match Timings: Approx 4:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. GMT, & 7:30 pm IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek match schedule

Coco Gauff is set to continue her quest for a second Grand Slam title against Tamara Zidansek in the second round. They will play the last match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Match Timings: Approx 7:00 p.m. local time, 1:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. GMT, & 10:30 pm IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Ben Shelton vs Kei Nishikori match schedule

Ben Shelton is set to take on Kei Nishikori in a highly anticipated clash. They will begin proceedings on Court 7.

Match Timings: 11:00 a.m. local time, 5:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. GMT, & 2:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Sofia Kenin vs Caroline Garcia match schedule

Sofia Kenin is set to lock horns with home favorite Caroline Garcia in another blockbuster clash on Day 4. They will begin proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Timings: 12 p.m. local time, 6:00 a.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. GMT, & 3:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Frances Tiafoe vs Denis Shapovalov match schedule

Frances Tiafoe is slated to take on Denis Shapovalov in another highly anticipated first-round clash. They are up second on Court 14 after Katie Volynets' clash with fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova.

Match Timings: 1 p.m. local time, 7:00 a.m. ET, 11:00 a.m. GMT, & 4:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Sebastian Korda vs Kwon Soon-woo match schedule

Sebastian Korda will take on Kwon Soon-woo in the first match on Court 13.

Match Timings: 11:00 a.m. local time, 5:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. GMT, & 2:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

French Open 2024: Channel and live stream details

Fans can catch live action from Day 4 of the 2024 French Open on the channels and sites mentioned below:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN & RDS

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport & Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

India - Sony Network

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

New Zealand - Sky

China - CCTV & IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab