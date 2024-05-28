French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and others playing? - Day 4, Round 1

Tennis fans are in for a treat on Day 4 as round two of the men's and women's singles gets underway at the 2024 French Open.

Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek will take on fellow 4-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in arguably the biggest match of the day. She will be joined by men's World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz who's set to take on Jesper De Jong. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will be in action against French veteran Richard Gasquet in another highly anticipated second-round clash scheduled for Day 4.

Other big names set to take the court include 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, Marketa Vondrousova, Stan Wawrinka, Andrey Rublev, and Ons Jabeur, among others.

On that note, here are all the details about the top names slated to play on Day 4 of the 2024 French Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka match schedule

Iga Swiatek will go to battle against Naomi Osaka in a blockbuster second-round clash. The pair will play the third match on Court Philippe-Chatrier after Carlos Alcaraz and Jesper De Jong's clash.

Match Timings: Approx 6:00 p.m. local time, 12:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. GMT, & 9:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jesper De Jong match schedule

Carlos Alcaraz is set to take on Jesper De Jong in the second match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, after Caroline Garcia and Sofia Kenin's encounter.

Match Timings: Approx 2:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. GMT, & 5:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet match schedule

Jannik Sinner will take on crowd favorite Richard Gasquet in another highly anticipated second-round clash. They are up last on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Match Timings: Approx 8:00 p.m. local time, 2:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. GMT, & 11:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Altmaier match schedule

Stefanos Tsitsipas is slated to take on Daniel Altmaier in the first match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Match Timings: 11:00 a.m. local time, 5:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. GMT, & 2:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Marketa Vondrousova vs Katie Volynets match schedule

Fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova and American youngster Katie Volynets will play the first match of the day on Court 14.

Match Timings: 11:00 a.m. local time, 5:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. GMT, & 2:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Stan Wawrinka vs Pavel Kotov match schedule

Stan Wawrinka will face off against Pavel Kotov in the last match of the day on Court 14.

Match Timings: Approx 7:00 p.m. local time, 1:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. GMT, & 10:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez match schedule

Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Pedro Martinez in the third match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Match Timings: Approx 4:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. GMT, & 7:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio match schedule

Ons Jabeur will take on Camila Osorio in the second match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Match Timings: Approx 2:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. GMT, & 5:30 p.m. IST

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

French Open 2024: Channel and live stream details

Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner will all feature on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Day 4 at the 2024 French Open (Picture: Getty)

Fans can catch live action from Day 4 of the 2024 French Open on the channels and sites mentioned below:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN & RDS

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport & Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

India - Sony Network

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

New Zealand - Sky

China - CCTV & IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab.