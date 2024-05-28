French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and others playing? - Day 4, Round 1

Tennis fans are in for a treat on Day 4 as round two of the men's and women's singles gets underway at the 2024 French Open.
Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek will take on fellow 4-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in arguably the biggest match of the day. She will be joined by men's World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz who's set to take on Jesper De Jong. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will be in action against French veteran Richard Gasquet in another highly anticipated second-round clash scheduled for Day 4.
Other big names set to take the court include 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, Marketa Vondrousova, Stan Wawrinka, Andrey Rublev, and Ons Jabeur, among others.
On that note, here are all the details about the top names slated to play on Day 4 of the 2024 French Open.
Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka match schedule
Iga Swiatek will go to battle against Naomi Osaka in a blockbuster second-round clash. The pair will play the third match on Court Philippe-Chatrier after Carlos Alcaraz and Jesper De Jong's clash.
Match Timings: Approx 6:00 p.m. local time, 12:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. GMT, & 9:30 p.m. IST
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jesper De Jong match schedule
Carlos Alcaraz is set to take on Jesper De Jong in the second match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, after Caroline Garcia and Sofia Kenin's encounter.
Match Timings: Approx 2:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. GMT, & 5:30 p.m. IST
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet match schedule
Jannik Sinner will take on crowd favorite Richard Gasquet in another highly anticipated second-round clash. They are up last on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Match Timings: Approx 8:00 p.m. local time, 2:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. GMT, & 11:30 p.m. IST
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Altmaier match schedule
Stefanos Tsitsipas is slated to take on Daniel Altmaier in the first match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Match Timings: 11:00 a.m. local time, 5:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. GMT, & 2:30 p.m. IST
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Marketa Vondrousova vs Katie Volynets match schedule
Fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova and American youngster Katie Volynets will play the first match of the day on Court 14.
Match Timings: 11:00 a.m. local time, 5:00 a.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. GMT, & 2:30 p.m. IST
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Stan Wawrinka vs Pavel Kotov match schedule
Stan Wawrinka will face off against Pavel Kotov in the last match of the day on Court 14.
Match Timings: Approx 7:00 p.m. local time, 1:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. GMT, & 10:30 p.m. IST
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez match schedule
Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Pedro Martinez in the third match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Match Timings: Approx 4:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. GMT, & 7:30 p.m. IST
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio match schedule
Ons Jabeur will take on Camila Osorio in the second match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Match Timings: Approx 2:00 p.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. GMT, & 5:30 p.m. IST
Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
French Open 2024: Channel and live stream details
Fans can catch live action from Day 4 of the 2024 French Open on the channels and sites mentioned below:
United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports
UK - Eurosport & Discovery+
Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN & RDS
Latin America - ESPN
North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport & Canal+
Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports
Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport
India - Sony Network
France - France TV & Amazon Prime
New Zealand - Sky
China - CCTV & IQIYI
Japan - WOWOW
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - ELTA TV
Vietnam - VTVCab.