French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Tommy Paul & other Americans playing? Day 7, Round 3

Day 7 at the 2024 French Open will see third-round action in the men's and women's singles continue.

American fans can count themselves in for another day of exhilarating tennis with the likes of Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, Tommy Paul, and others set to take center stage.

World No. 12 Fritz will take on Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in a blockbuster third-round encounter. Meanwhile, Keys will look to continue in her rich vein of form as she goes up against compatriot Emma Navarroin in another tantalizing match-up. Paul will lock horns with Francisco Cerundolo in a highly anticipated clash.

On that note, here are all the details about every top name from America slated to take the court on Day 7 of the 2024 French Open.

Taylor Fritz vs Thanasi Kokkinakis match schedule

Twelfth seed Taylor Fritz will take on Thanasi Kokkinakis in a highly anticipated third-round clash. They will be up last on Court Simonne-Mathieu after Holger Rune and Jozef Kovalik's encounter.

Match Timings: Approx. 6:00 p.m. local time, 12:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. GMT, & 9:30 p.m. IST

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Madison Keys vs Emma Navarro match schedule

Fourteenth seed Madison Keys will look to continue her good run of form on the red clay against twenty-second seed and compatriot Emma Navarro in the third round. They will play third on Court Suzzane-Lenglen after Daniil Medvedev and Tomas Machac's clash.

Match Timings: Approx 4:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. GMT, & 7:30 pm IST

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo match schedule

Tommy Paul and Francisco Cerundolo will lock horns in the third match of the day on Court 14 after Elina Svitolina and Ana Bogdan's encounter.

Match Timings: Approx 5:00 p.m. local time, 11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. GMT, & 8:30 pm IST

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Peyton Stearns vs Mirra Andreeva match schedule

Peyton Stearns and Mirra Andreeva will face off in a tantalizing third-round clash between the youngsters in the French capital. They will play the third match of the day on Court 7.

Match Timings: Approx 5:00 p.m. local time, 11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. GMT, & 8:30 pm IST

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

French Open 2024: Live streaming details

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Fans can catch live action from Day 7 of the 2024 French Open on the channels and sites mentioned below:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport & Discovery+

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN & RDS

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport & Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

Australia - Nine Network & Stan Sport

India - Sony Network

France - France TV & Amazon Prime

New Zealand - Sky

China - CCTV & IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab.