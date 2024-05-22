French Open 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The season's second Grand Slam, the French Open, is set to kick off on Sunday, May 26. All the top players across the men's and women's tours have gathered in Paris to battle on the red dirt.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the sport's biggest names, have set their sights on scripting more records, though it won't be that easy for them this time. The Spaniard is yet to hit top form during his comeback, though given his record at the French Open, that can change on a dime.

Djokovic has had his share of troubles this season but just like Nadal, he transforms into a different player during the Majors. The next-gen trio of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, and Alexander Zverev shared the Masters 1000 trophies amongst them during this clay swing.

The time is ripe for them to claim their first Major title as well. Casper Ruud will also aim to hoist the winner's trophy after finishing as the runner-up here in the last two years. On the women's side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's coronation in Paris seems like a foregone conclusion.

Swiatek has been in incredible form over the past few weeks as she won the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. She's the leading contender to claim her fourth title in Paris, and her fifth Major crown overall.

Aryna Sabalenka has played second fiddle to Swiatek during this time, having lost to her in the Madrid and Rome finals. Given her form, another final between the two is quite likely but a different outcome seems like a long shot.

Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff are two other players to look out for. The latter is a former runner-up at the venue, losing the 2022 final to Swiatek. With all the sport's biggest names gathered in one place, fans are in for a treat over the next fortnight. On that note, here's a look at the broadcast details for this year's French Open:

French Open 2024: Channel and livestream details

Coco Gauff is a former French Open finalist.

Viewers from the following countries can watch their favorite players live in action at the French Open on the respective channels and sites:

France - France TV, Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa and Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Ten

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

