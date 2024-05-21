French Open 2024: Who are the women's singles seeds? Ft. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will be the top seed at French Open 2024, while Aryna Sabalenka will be the second seed.

The Pole has won three titles at the claycourt Major and will be entering the 2024 edition following victories at the Madrid Open and Italian Open.

Last year's semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka is the second seed followed by 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff, who will play her first edition of the French Open as a top-three seed. Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula complete the top-5 seeds in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Next to follow are Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and Maria Sakkari at sixth and seventh, respectively. Ons Jabeur, Zheng Qinwen and 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko are also among the top-10 seeds at the French Open.

Daria Kasatkina and Danielle Collins are among the top-15 seeds at the claycourt Major, while Marta Kostyuk, who lost in the first round in 2023, is seeded 19th in 2024.

Last year's runner-up Karolina Muchova, who is the World No. 15, will not compete in French Open 2024, as she's recovering from injury.

Victoria Azarenka and Leylah Fernandez also among the seeded players at French Open 2024

Victoria Azarenka in action at the Italian Open

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka is the World No. 21 and the 20th seed at Roland Garros this year. The Belarusian, who reached the semifinals of the claycourt Major in 2013, suffered an opening-round exit in 2023.

Meanwhile, 2021 champion Barbora Krejcikova is also among the seeded players at Roland Garros this year, at 25th. That year's runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is seeded 21st, while 22nd seed Caroline Garcia is the highest-ranked French player at the tournament.

Leylah Fernandez, who reached the quarterfinals of the claycourt Major in 2022, completes the list of seeded players at 32nd.

Here are the full seedings for French Open 2024:

#1. Iga Swiatek

#2. Aryna Sabalenka

#3. Coco Gauff

#4. Elena Rybakina

#5. Jessica Pegula

#6. Marketa Vondrousova

#7. Maria Sakkari

#8. Zheng Qinwen

#9. Ons Jabeur

#10. Jelena Ostapenko

#11. Daria Kasatkina

#12. Danielle Collins

#13. Jasmine Paolini

#14. Beatriz Haddad Maia

#15. Madison Keys

#16. Elina Svitolina

#17. Ekaterina Alexandrova

#18. Liudmila Samsonova

#19. Marta Kostyuk

#20. Victoria Azarenka

#21. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

#22. Caroline Garcia

#23. Emma Navarro

#24. Anna Kalinskaya

#25. Barbora Krejcikova

#26. Elise Mertens

#27. Katie Boulter

#28. Linda Noskova

#29. Sorana Cirstea

#30. Veronika Kudermetova

#31. Dayana Yastremska

#32. Leylah Fernandez