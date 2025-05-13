French Open 2025: Complete list of wildcards ft. Stan Wawrinka, Richard Gasquet, Arthur Cazaux & others

  • home icon
By Aman Mohamed
Modified May 13, 2025 18:17 GMT
Stan Wawrinka and Richard Gasquet - Image Source: Getty
The 2025 French Open is all set to begin in Paris this month. The top players on tour will vie for 2000 points in their respective rankings at the second Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek earned the bragging rights last year. While Alcaraz clinched his maiden title in Paris, Swiatek captured the French Open crown for the fourth time in her career.

The 2024 edition also witnessed some popular players bidding farewell in Paris. Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Alize Cornet and Dominic Thiem won't be included in the entry list this year and have retired from professional tennis.

French veteran Richard Gasquet is expected to play his last tournament at Roland Garros this month. He will enter the event as a wildcard after a second-round exit in Monte-Carlo.

Gasquet will make his 22nd appearance at the French Open this year. He reached the quarterfinals in 2016, which is his best result in Paris. Despite a valiant effort against Andy Murray, the Brit outfoxed him in four sets 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-0, 6-2.

Joining Gasquet as a wildcard entrant will be former champion in Paris, Stan Wawrinka. The 40-year-old will enter the event after early exits in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona.

Wawrinka is still going strong at the age of 40. After chalking up poor results on the main tour, he tested himself on the ATP Challenger circuit and secured a runner-up finish at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger.

The Swiss veteran defeated Alexei Popyrin, Nishesh Basavareddy and Borna Gojo in the initial few rounds but couldn't make his mark against Borna Coric. The Croat outsmarted him in a close three-set bout in the final, 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(4).

Without further ado, let's take a look at the complete list of wildcard entrants in Paris this year.

Full List of French Open 2025 wild cards

Wawrinka at the Barcelona Open 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
Five home players in the men's draw and six in the women's draw have received a wildcard at the French Open this year. Here's the final list:

Men's Singles:

Terence Atmane (France)

Arthur Cazaux (France)

Richard Gasquet (France)

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France)

Emilio Nava (United States)

Valentin Royer (France)

Tristan Schoolkate (Australia)

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

Women's Singles

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah (France)

Destanee Aiava (Australia)

Loïs Boisson (France)

Elsa Jacquemot (France)

Léolia Jeanjean (France)

Iva Jovic (United States)

Chloé Paquet (France)

Diane Parry (France)

The 2025 French Open will begin on May 25, 2025. The total prize money at the clay court event is expected to be around €56,352,000.

Aman Mohamed

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

