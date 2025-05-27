French Open 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Holger Rune vs Emilio Nava, Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Ofner | Roland Garros

Day 4 of the 2025 French Open is jam-packed with some amazing match-ups. Aside from the usual suspects, former quarterfinalists Holger Rune and Karen Khachanov will resume their campaigns at the claycourt Major, respectively.

Local favorites like Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Quentin Halys will also be in action on Wednesday (May 28). On that note, let's take a look at how some of the above players' matches will likely go down on Day 4 of Roland Garros:

#1 Holger Rune (2022 & 2023 French Open quarterfinalist) vs Emilio Nava

Holger Rune hits a forehand during his French Open 1R win | Image Source: Getty

10th-seeded Holger Rune needed over three hours to down former World No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in his first-round outing on Monday (May 26). While the in-form Dane has enjoyed some good showings in Paris in the past, he still struggles at navigating past tricky early-round match-ups.

Emilio Nava, meanwhile, has given a good account of himself in the Challeger-level events on clay this year, compiling an unassailable 23-4 win/loss record in March-April and picking up three titles. The World No. 137, who received a wildcard at the 2025 French Open, displayed fine form on Sunday as he dispatched the higher-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 7-5, 7-5 to reach the second round.

This match could end up going the distance for Rune as he has a knack for starting slow. Both players are capable of hitting big from the baseline, so there will be little that sets them apart.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in four sets.

#2 Karen Khachanov (2019 & 2023 French Open quarterfinalist) vs Sebastian Ofner

Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Ofner will face off against each other in a rematch of their Geneva Open quarterfinal bout from last week, which the latter won in three sets. Out for some redemption at this year's French Open, the Russian routed Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday to advance to the second round of the tournament.

The Austrian had a much tougher opener against the big-hitting Jan-Lennard Struff, needing two hours and 35 minutes to fight past the German 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2. The World No. 108 is currently in good form and has been hitting the spots on his serve lately. He can perhaps spring up yet another upset over the 24th seed if he is on top of his game.

Pick: Sebastian Ofner to win in five sets.

#3 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Damir Dzumhur

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard tracks down a ball at French Open | Image Source: Getty

31st-seeded Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard secured his first-ever win at the French Open in hard-fought fashion on Sunday, beating Belgium's Zizou Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-4 in three hours and 20 minutes to book his place in the second round of the claycourt Major. The big-serving Frenchman has been one of the most improved players on the ATP Tour over the last year and could end up going deep in Paris.

Damir Dzumhur, meanwhile, was ranked well outside the men's top-100 at this time last year but has since climbed up the rankings through his results on the ATP Challenger tour. Like Mpetshi Perricard, the 33-year-old also overcame a first set deficit in his opener to reach the second round in Paris.

The two players have never met on the ATP Tour. Dzumhur has relatively underwhelming groundstrokes and could find himself overpowered by his younger opponent easily.

Pick: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard to win in straight sets.

#4 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Quentin Halys

Miomir Kecmanovic had enjoyed a good start to his 2025 season in the first few months of the year, winning his second career ATP title at the Delray Beach Open in February. While the World No. 46 had a relatively quiet clay season, he showed his mettle as a fighter in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Monday by overcoming a two-sets-to-love-down deficit to beat experienced claycourter Sebastian Baez.

Quentin Halys, on his part, matched his career-best result of reaching the second round at the French Open earlier this week when his 21st-seeded opponent Tomas Machac retired while trailing him 6-7(4), 1-4. Not unlike the matches listed above, this will also be a novelty match-up as the Serb and the Frenchman have never met on the pro tour.

For what it's worth, Kecmanovic would be riding a big wave of confidence after his resilient win against Baez and should beat Halys in comprehensive fashion.

Pick: Miomir Kecmanovic to win in four sets.

