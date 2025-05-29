French Open 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Holger Rune vs Quentin Halys | Roland Garros

The first week of the main draw action at the 2025 French Open is about to come to an end. Day 6 of the claycourt Major has some interesting match-ups, including Holger Rune's bid to make it to the second week in Paris for the fourth year in a row.

Ad

Apart from the 10th-seeded Dane, another male player that will be looking to reach the fourth round in men's singles is Germany's Daniel Altmaier. Some other players who will play their first-ever third-round match on the famed terre battue on Friday (May 29) include Alexei Popyrin, Hamad Medjedovic, Nuno Borges and Quentin Halys.

Below we take a look at how the above ATP pros' third-round matches will likely go down on Day 6 of the French Open:

Ad

Trending

#1 Holger Rune (2022 & 2023 French Open quarterfinalist) vs Quentin Halys

World No. 10 Holger Rune struggled in getting his fourth career French Open campaign off to a good start, dropping the opening set in his first-round affair against Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut before eventually completing a four-set win on Monday (May 26). The 22-year-old then hit top form against USA's Emilio Nava on Wednesday, trouncing the youngster in straight sets to reach the third round of the tournament.

Ad

Quentin Halys, meanwhile, had the great fortune of getting through to the second round on Monday after the 21st-seeded Tomas Machac retired due to a thigh injury while trailing by a set. The Frenchman made the most of the opportunity presented to him, coming from a set down to beat the formidable Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round.

Rune leads his lower-ranked opponent 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour by virtue of his comeback victory against the latter at last year's Wimbledon. The 10th seed will likely not drop a set against the World No. 52 in their second career encounter as he is the far superior player on clay.

Ad

Pick: Holger Rune to win in straight sets.

#2 Alexei Popyrin vs Nuno Borges

Alexei Popyrin hits a forehand against French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

25th-seeded Alexei Popyrin was on a five-match losing streak at the French Open before this week. The Aussie has enjoyed a complete reversal of fortunes at the 2025 edition of the claycourt Major. After his first-round opponent Yoshihito Nishioka retired in the first round while trailing him by two sets to love earlier this week, the 25-year-old made quick work of the experienced claycourter Alejandro Tabilo to reach the third round of the tournament on Wednesday.

Ad

Nuno Borges has also had quite the week at the 2025 French Open. The Portuguese came back from two sets to love down to beat local favorite Kyrian Jaquet on Monday, before overturning a first-set deficit to down the visibly injured seventh seed Casper Ruud on Wednesday. The World No. 41 has never met his younger opponent on the ATP Tour. However, considering his claycourt aptitude, the match-up shouldn't be too tough of a challenge to navigate for the 28-year-old.

Ad

Pick: Nuno Borges to win in straight sets.

#3 Hamad Medjedovic vs Daniel Altmaier

World No. 74 Hamad Medjedovic struggled to rack up wins during this year's European claycourt swing heading into the French Open. That has mattered little during the Serb's campaign in Paris, though. The 21-year-old defeated Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in straight sets in the first round on Monday, before beating Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo convincingly on Wednesday to reach the third round of a Major tournament for the first time in his career.

Ad

Daniel Altmaier, on his part, has experience of going deep at Roland Garros, having reached the fourth round of the tournament in 2020. The German began his week by upsetting fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz in four sets before overcoming the Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva by a similar four-set margin on Wednesday.

Medjedovic leads his higher-ranked opponent 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour, having won their lone encounter in Marseille in February. That said, the World No. 66 is much more comfortable on clay and should beat the Serbian youngster in a tight match.

Pick: Daniel Altmaier to win in five sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More