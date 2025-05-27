French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu

Date: May 28, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu preview

Iga Swiatek hits a backhand at French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will face Great Britain's Emma Raducanu for a place in the third round of the 2025 French Open on Wednesday (May 28).

Ad

Trending

Swiatek endured a tough clay season this year for her lofty standards, exiting in the semifinals, the quarterfinals, and the third round of the Madrid Open, the Stuttgart Open, and the Italian Open, respectively. On account of her inability to defend her title-winner's points from last year's 1000-level events in Madrid and Rome, the Pole has since fallen to fifth in the WTA rankings.

The former World No. 1 is currently in danger of falling outside the women's top five for the first time since October 2021. However, she showed no signs of pressure during her first match at this year's French Open on Monday, trouncing Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round. Her next opponent - 2021 US Open champion Raducanu - will likely give her a tougher time, as the Brit has been in good form lately.

Ad

Having won eight of her last 11 matches en route to the last eight in Miami and the Round of 16 in Rome, the World No. 41 matched her career-best result of reaching the second round at Roland Garros earlier this week. She needed nearly three hours to fight past China's Wang Xinyu, coming out on top of their encounter by a scoreline of 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

Swiatek leads Raducanu by a large margin of 4-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Pole has yet to drop a set against the Brit and she has notably defeated her younger opponent twice on clay, with both of those wins having come at the Stuttgart Open (2022, 2024).

Ad

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Emma Raducanu +550 -1.5 (+800) Over 18.5 (-135) Iga Swiatek -1000 +1.5 (-5000) Under 18.5 (-110)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Emma Raducanu prediction\

Emma Raducanu celebrates during French Open 1R win | Image Source: Getty

Swiatek put together a fine display during her first-round win in Paris, winning 70% of her first-serve points while only being broken once. The 23-year-old's playing style suits the terre battue, as it allows her to move her opponents around before getting on top of the rallies with her topspin-heavy shots.

Ad

Raducanu, meanwhile, struggles with clay court tennis due to her relatively lower margin from the baseline. That said, the former World No. 10 can hold her own ground from her forehand wing, which will pair up nicely with the fifth seed's loopy forehand.

Although the Brit can be a tough customer on a good day, the four-time French Open champion has mastered the tactics to turn around a match and will target her opponent's weaknesses to win comfortably.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More