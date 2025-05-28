Match Details

Fixture: (7) Madison Keys vs Katie Boulter

Date: May 29, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (outdoor)

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA – TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK – Eurosport | Canada – TSN, RDS

Madison Keys vs Katie Boulter preview

Madison Keys at the first round of 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Seventh seed, Madison Keys, is up against British No. 1 Katie Boulter in the second round of the French Open 2025. Keys had a dream start to the year, winning her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne, but after that, she has not had much success. The American reached the semifinal in Indian Wells and the quarterfinal in Madrid, but other than that, she faced several early-round exits.

Keys kick-started her French Open campaign with a comprehensive win over qualifier Daria Saville. She defeated the Australian 6-2, 6-1, with a first-serve win percentage of 83 percent. The 30-year-old demolished Saville’s second serve, as she only managed to win one point out of 14 on her second serve.

Meanwhile, Boulter had a tough first-round win against the qualifier Carole Monnet. The Brit lost the first set 6-7(4), then came back strongly in the next two sets, winning 6-1, 6-1. Boulter used her baseline prowess and hit 34 winners; in comparison, the local player only managed to hit 11.

This was Boulter’s first win at Roland Garros. Traditionally, clay is not her strongest suit, as she is stronger on grass and hard courts. With time, she has adapted well to the demands of the surface. She won a WTA 125 tournament in Paris before the start of the French Open, which was her first WTA-level title on clay. This worked as a major confidence booster for the British player.

Madison Keys vs Katie Boulter head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Madison Keys and Katie Boulter. Hence, the head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Madison Keys vs Katie Boulter odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys TBD TBD TBD Katie Boulter TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Madison Keys vs Katie Boulter prediction

Katie Boulter at the first round of 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

The World No. 8 has tons of experience playing on the clay courts of Paris. This is Key’s 13th appearance at the French Open. Her best appearance came in 2018, when she reached the semifinal, losing to Sloane Stephens in straight sets. She even boasts two titles on the red dirt, at Strasbourg and Charleston. She’s a great returner of the ball, and her ability to dominate service games makes her a formidable opponent on any surface, including clay.

Katie Boulter is playing only for the second time in her career in the main draw of Roland Garros. Last year, she made her debut in Paris but went down in the first round against Paula Badosa after giving a tough fight. Now, she has bagged her first win, and the momentum which was created from the WTA 125k Paris is proving to be crucial for the 28-year-old.

While Boulter has the skill set to challenge Keys with her aggressive baseline play, it may not be enough against the American’s firepower. Additionally, her experience could also help her navigate through the match without any resistance.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.

