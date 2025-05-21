  • home icon
French Open 2025 Qualifying Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Marin Cilic vs Pol Martin Tiffon, Dan Evans vs Clement Tabur

By Aman Mohamed
Modified May 21, 2025 21:51 GMT
Marin Cilic and Dan Evans on tour - Image Source: Getty
Marin Cilic and Dan Evans on tour - Image Source: Getty

The top players on tour are gearing up for the 2025 French Open. The final entry list in the main draw will be finalized in the next few days.

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion in Paris this year. He will enter the event after a brilliant title triumph in Rome, where he defeated Jannik Sinner in the finals.

Apart from the seeded players and the wildcards, 16 qualifiers will also enter the French Open this year. Without further ado, let's look at the predictions for Day Four at the French Open.

Ethan Quinn vs Thiago Tirante

Quinn in action at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty
Quinn in action at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

First up, Ethan Quinn will take on Thiago Tirante in the third qualification round of the French Open.

Quinn entered Paris after a first-round exit in the Turin Challenger. He started his campaign by cruising past Mark Lajal and then brushed Bernard Tomic aside in the second round.

Meanwhile, Thiago Tirante registered a quarterfinal run in the Oeiras Challenger. He started his campaign in the qualifiers by breezing past Juan Pablo Ficovich and August Holmgren in the first two rounds.

Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, Quinn will be a clear favorite to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Ethan Quinn

Dan Evans vs Clement Tabur

Evans in action during Great Britain v Argentina - Source: Getty
Evans in action during Great Britain v Argentina - Source: Getty

Next, Dan Evans will take on Clement Tabur in the second qualification round.

Evans hasn't played a lot of tennis this year. He entered Paris after an early exit in the Bordeaux Challenger. The Brit started his campaign by eliminating Billy Harris 7-5, 6-3.

On the contrary, Tabur chalked up a quarterfinal run in the Kigali Challenger. He began his quest for a main draw ticket by outfoxing Li Tu in the first round, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Considering their record in Paris and experience on the main tour, Evans will be a slight favorite to win. The Brit hasn't impressed at all this year, but could find his rhythm at the 2025 French Open.

Predicted winner: Dan Evans

Marin Cilic vs Pol Martin Tiffon

Cilic in action at Roland Garros - Source: Getty
Cilic in action at Roland Garros - Source: Getty

Lastly, Marin Cilic will take on Martin Tiffon in the second qualification round.

After a quarterfinal run in Dubai, Cilic clinched the Girona Challenger and secured a runner-up finish at the Madrid Challenger. He started his campaign in the French Open qualifiers by defeating Wu Yibing in the first round, 6-2, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Pol Martin Tiffon has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He entered Paris after a runner-up finish in the Menorca Challenger. Despite losing the first set against Moise Kouame, Tiffon secured a brilliant comeback win in the first qualifier, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 at the French Open Qualifier.

Considering their record on the main tour and results this year, Cilic will be a clear favorite to win. The former Grand Slam champion shouldn't have too many problems entering the main draw in Paris this year.

Predicted winner: Marin Cilic

Aman Mohamed

Aman Mohamed

Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur.

