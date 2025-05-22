French Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The top stars of the WTA Tour have gathered in Paris for the 2025 French Open, set to take place from May 25 to June 8. As the second Grand Slam of the season gets underway, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka headlines the draw as the top seed. She’ll be aiming to capture her maiden Roland Garros title and add a fourth Major to her collection.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will also be under the spotlight. The Pole, who enters as the No. 5 seed for the first time since 2022, is looking to bounce back after a string of underwhelming results. Alongside them, the likes of Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva, and Jasmine Paolini are all strong contenders eyeing the prestigious trophy.

With the tournament just three days away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form on the iconic Parisian clay. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 French Open:

What is the French Open?

The French Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments held annually across both the ATP and WTA tours. It is the second Major of the year and the only one contested on clay courts. The tournament dates back to 1891 for men and 1897 for women.

Originally restricted to members of French tennis clubs, it opened its doors to international competitors in 1925, evolving into the two-week global spectacle it is today. Chris Evert holds the record for the most women’s singles titles here with seven, followed by Steffi Graf (6), Justine Henin (4), and Iga Swiatek (4).

Venue

The French Open will take place at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. This iconic venue has hosted the tournament since 1928.

Draw and players

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

All seeded players have received a first-round bye at the 2025 French Open. In the first quarter, top seed Aryna Sabalenka and eighth seed Zheng Qinwen lead the field. Other notable names in this section include Leylah Fernandez, Amanda Anisimova, Danielle Collins, and Peyton Stearns.

The second quarter is headlined by fourth seed Jasmine Paolini and fifth seed Iga Swiatek. This section also features Emma Raducanu, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Belinda Bencic, Elina Svitolina, and Donna Vekic.

In the third quarter, third seed Jessica Pegula and sixth seed Mirra Andreeva are the top names. Big names like Naomi Osaka, Paula Badosa, Karolina Muchova, and Ons Jabeur are also in this part of the draw.

The last quarter is led by second seed Coco Gauff and Australian Open champion Madison Keys. Former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova, Emma Navarro, Anna Kalinskaya, and Sofia Kenin are some of the other players to watch here.

Schedule

The main draw kicks off Sunday, May 25, with the first round stretching over three days. The second and third rounds will each take two days. Fourth-round matches happen on Sunday, June 1, and Monday, June 2.

Quarterfinals follow over two days, then the semifinals are on Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6. The women’s final is set for Saturday, June 7, with the men’s final wrapping things up on Sunday, June 8.

Prize money and ranking points

The total prize money for the 2025 French Open hits a record $61,125,312, with the singles champion taking home $2,901,024 and 2000 ranking points.

Here’s the full prize money and points breakdown:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Prize Money (Singles) Champion 2000 $2,901,024 Runner-up 1300 $1,450,512 Semifinalist 780 $784,983 Quarterfinalist 430 $500,569 Round of 16 240 $301,479 Round of 32 130 $191,126 Round of 64 70 $133,106 Round of 128 10 $88,737

French Open 2025: Where to watch

Fans can follow all the action at Roland Garros on these channels and websites:

USA - TNT, HBO Max, TruTV

Canada - RDS, TSN

Europe (except France) - Eurosport

France - France TV, Amazon Prime Video

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - ESPN

North Africa and the Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Supersport, Canal+

Asia - beIN Sports

China - CMG

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTV Cab

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

New Zealand - Sky Go.

