French Open accused of 'disrespectful' gesture to Carlos Alcaraz and Jelena Ostapenko with Monday scheduling

Carlos Alcaraz and Jelena Ostapenko's matches were not scheduled on Court Philippe Chatrier for the second day's play at the French Open on May 26. Tennis fans later condemned the act by the organizers.

Ostapenko, who will be facing Polina Kudermetova in her first round clash in Court 13, had won the tournament in 2017. On the other hand, Alcaraz had recently won it in 2024 and will be facing Giulio Zeppieri in Court Suzanne Lenglen. He was initially set to face off against Kei Nishikori but his match was rescheduled as the Japanese had to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.

The fans, hence, felt like the French Open didn't schedule the matches in the centre court rightly in order to show their respect to the players who had won the tournament's previous editions. As the order of matches was released for the second day, users took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the scheduling.

"Ostapenko former champ in the smallest court is disrespectful," wrote a user.

"They're aware of that he's defending champion right aren't they?" wrote one in protest.

"How disrespectful to put the title defender on Lenglen, let me guess, no Chatrier until the final?," wrote a fan.

"N 2 and defending champion on the 2 court? on what principle do they put on the center court? a very strange decision by the organizers in RG and AO. at AO almost all matches were played on the 2 court, but some tennis players played on the center court with a half-empty stadium," a fan enquired.

"A tennis court is a tennis court. It is unseemly to whine about court assignment," a user tried to justify.

Carlos Alcaraz is a crowd favorite to win this year's title.

Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini and others pick Carlos Alcaraz as their favorite

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, Mirra Andreeva, Zheng Qinwen and Alexandra Eala, all mentioned Carlos Alcaraz to be their top picks for the men's single title at the French Open. In a video released by the Tennis Channel on Sunday, the tennis stars were seen sharing their opinions.

The Spaniard has put up a notable show in the ongoing clay stint as well, and having clinched title in Rome against the World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, has established himself to be a top contender for the title.

