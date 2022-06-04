"I want to say something to Ukraine, stay strong, the world is still there" - French Open champion Iga Swiatek after equalling Venus Williams' 35-match unbeaten record

Iga Swiatek powered her way past Coco Gauff in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 to win the French Open title for the second time in three years. It took her just over an hour to register her 35th straight win after Gauff's fightback in the second set failed to deter the Pole, who has been on an imposing run since the Australian Open earlier this year.

Over the course of the on-court interview after her victory, the World No. 1 chose to highlight the situation in Ukraine, asking the people of the war-ravaged nation to remain strong.

"I want to say something to Ukraine. Stay strong the world is still there. Since my first speech in Doha, I was hoping that when I was going to do the next one, the situation was going to get better but I am still going to have hopes," Swiatek said.

She also consoled her 18-year-old opponent, who had reached her maiden Grand Slam final without dropping a set.

"I just told Coco don't cry and what am I doing now? First of all, I just want to congratulate you, you're doing an amazing job, I can see each month you're progressing. When I was your age, I had my first year on Tour and I had no idea what I was doing, basically," said Swiatek.

"I am happy that every piece has come together" - Iga Swiatek to Roland Garros triumph

Swiatek and Gauff pose with their trophies

Following her triumph, the 21-year-old equalled Venus Williams' record, set in 2000, for the longest-ever unbeaten streak in women's tennis.

Swiatek raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set as she took command of the proceedings early.

Gauff flattered only to decieve as she broke Swiatek to go 2-0 up in the second set but seemed overawed as she double faulted thrice, allowing her opponent the opportunity to bounce back and finish the contest.

The Pole thanked her team, which included her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, stressing that everything had fallen into place.

"Without you I wouldn't be here. I am sure of that. I am happy that every piece has come together and we could do this," said Swiatek.

Having won five titles in the run-up to Roland Garros, she was the overwhelming favourite in Paris and she did not disappoint her fans, putting in yet another dominant performance.

The incredible series of tournament wins began at the Doha Open, followed by the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open) and continued her staggering run with wins in Stuttgart and Rome.

"Two years ago, winning this title was something amazing. Honestly, I wouldn't expect it ever but this time I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here even though it was pretty tough. The pressure was big," Swiatek said.

Her win in the French Open final was her 16th straight win on clay. The World No. 1 has stepped up to cement her place at the helm of women's tennis just as Ashleigh Barty bid farewell to the game earlier this year.

