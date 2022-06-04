French Open final between Rafael Nadal & Casper Ruud marks 2nd ever instance of a Big-3 member taking on an opponent for the 1st time in a Major final

Defying all the odds and expectations of tennis fans, 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal reached the 2022 French Open final. The Spaniard entered the tournament with questions about his fitness and form on clay. Despite that, he advanced to a historic 14th Roland Garros final after his semifinal opponent Alexander Zverev severely rolled his ankle in the second set and left the court in a wheelchair on Friday.

Nadal was leading 7-6(8), 6-6 when the match stopped. It was a rare occasion where the second set was yet to be completed after more than three hours of play. In the second semifinal clash between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic, eighth seed Ruud emerged victorious 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. He became the first man from Norway to reach a Grand Slam final and will face Nadal for the title on Sunday.

This is just the second time that a Big 3 player is facing an opponent for the first time in a Grand Slam final. Prior to this, it was Novak Djokovic whose first-ever meeting with Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga unfolded at the 2008 Australian Open. The Serb was the first from his country to lift a Major title as he defeated Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(2).

The 13-time Roland Garros champion became just the third man in the Open Era to reach at least 30 Major finals, just behind the other two Big 3 members Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with 31 final appearances each

Rafael Nadal will face Casper Ruud in a bid to win his 22nd Major title

Rafael Nadal proceeded to the French Open final after Alexander Zverev had to retire due to an ankle-injury in semifinal.

Earlier this year, Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open to become the first-ever male player to reach 21 Grand Slam titles. After Djokovic's 2021 Wimbledon victory, the Big 3 were tied at 20 Majors each and the deadlock remained until Nadal's triumph seven months later.

The Serb had his chance to be the first male player to win 21 Majors at the 2021 US Open but lost to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the final. Djokovic was then unable to defend his Australian Open title earlier this year due to the visa controversy.

The Serb faced Nadal for a record 59th time in the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open but lost the match in four sets. The Spaniard is in excellent form and will fancy his chances of winning a 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday. However, a determined and strong Casper Ruud could become just the third player after Robin Soderling and Djokovic to beat the Spaniard at the French Open.

