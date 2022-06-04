French Open final will be Rafael Nadal's 10th Grand Slam title clash since turning 30, equalling Novak Djokovic's record

Rafael Nadal advanced to the finals of the French Open for the 14th time in his career, after an injury forced Alexander Zverev to concede their closely-fought semifinal on Friday.

Nadal took the first set 7-6(8) after winning the tie break and the second set was going into another tie break when the 25-year-old German had to be taken off in a wheelchair.

On his 36th birthday, the World No. 5 joined equalled arch-rival Novak Djokovic's record of 10 men's singles Grand Slam final appearances after the age of 30.

Roger Federer, who has been out of action since Wimbledon last year, is close behind with eight, the same number as Australian tennis legend Ken Rosewall.

From 2017 Australian Open to 2022 French Open - Rafael Nadal's 10 Grand Slam finals since turning 30 years old

Nadal poses with the runner-up trophy at the 2017 Australian Open

Nadal's first appearance in a Grand Slam final after crossing the age of 30 was at the 2017 Australian Open, where he lost to Roger Federer 6–4, 3–6, 6–1, 3–6, 6–3.

The Spaniard then made it to the finals at Roland Garros the same year where he got the better of Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1 to win his 11th French Open title. He continued his incredible run that year by taking the 2017 US Open title with a 6–3, 6–3, 6–4 defeat of Kevin Anderson.

Nadal's only Grand-Slam final appearance in 2018 was at Roland Garros, where he defeated Dominic Thiem in straight sets.

After losing Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic in 2019, the Spanish legend emerged victorious at the French Open and the US Open that year.

Further success awaited the Mallorcan at the 2020 French Open, where he handed Novak Djokovic a bagel en route a memorable 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win.

The Serb was forced to miss the Australian Open earlier this year, which Nadal won to record his 21st Grand Slam win.

Now, Nadal will be looking to seal his 14th French Open title when he takes on Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday.

