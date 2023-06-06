French Open hero Lucas Pouille becomes victim of home burglary, thieves run away with €600,000 worth of valuables

French tennis player Lucas Pouille's home was burglarized soon after he returned after his memorable run at the 2023 French Open.

Pouille stunned many by reaching the second round at the French Open. However, upon his return home in Rennes, Ille-et-Vilaine, Pouille discovered that his house was broken into and thieves took away valuables worth €600,000. The burglars swindled several jewels and luxury watches.

The investigators of the departmental security of Ille-et-Vilaine are now investigating the matter.

The crime reportedly occurred on June 2, when Lucas Pouille was in Paris playing his first-round mixed doubles match with Chole Paquet.

Pouille made it into the 2023 French Open main draw after a remarkable qualifying campaign, which saw him beat two seeded players. Pouille's dream run continued as he defeated Austria's Jurij Rodionov, in straight sets, 1-6, 7-5, 6-0, in the first round.

While he lost to No. 14 seed Cameron Norrie in the second round, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3, the 29-year-old showed glimpses of his former self.

Pouille once ranked World No. 10, faced a setback in 2019 when an elbow injury derailed his career. During his time on the sidelines, he fell prey to alcoholism and depression. His prolonged hiatus saw him drop out of the top 600 in the ATP rankings.

He was looking well on his way to climbing up the ranking and making a serious comeback after the 2023 French Open. But, the burglary is another setback in what has been a challenging period for the Frenchman.

A look back into Lucas Pouille's biggest career win

Lucas Pouille and Rafael Nadal at the 2016 US Open

Lucas Pouille registered the biggest win of his career in 2016, the year he made two Grand Slam quarter-finals. Pouille didn't have any significant results in the first half of the year, with his most successful run coming at the Italian Open, where he lost to Andy Murray in the semi-final.

While the Frenchman did not rack up impressive runs at the Australian Open and US Open, he discovered his best form in the last two Majors. Pouille reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, defeating the likes of Juan Martin Del Potro and No. 19 seed Bernard Tomic on the way.

At the US Open, Pouille registered his biggest career win by beating Rafael Nadal, in the fourth round, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, to make it into his second Grand Slam quarter-final of the year.

However, his impressive run at 2016 US Open was stopped by fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils.

Poll : 0 votes