Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden French Open title by defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the final on Sunday (June 9). The total prize money for the men's event at the claycourt Major is €24,961,000.

Alcaraz got off to a stront start by winning the first set, but Zverev bounced back strongly to take the next two. However, the Spaniard fought back hard and dominated the fourth and fifth sets to win his second title of 2024, having won the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Alcaraz became the fourth Spanish man to win the French Open, the others being Albert Costa, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Rafael Nadal. It's also his third Grand Slam singles title.

The 21-year-old will earn a prize money of €2.4 million, while Zverev's maiden runner-up finish in Paris will fetch him €1.2 million. Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud exited the French Open in the semifinals and will each pocket €650,000.

Top seed Novak Djokovic, ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 11th seed Alex de Minaur and 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov were out in the quarterfinals and will each receive €415,000. The eight players who were eliminated in the fourth round will earn €250,000 each, while those who lost in the third round will earn €158,000 each.

The 32 players knocked out in the second round of the French Open will earn €110,000 each, while those who lost in the first round will be paid €73,000 apiece.

Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic won the men's doubles title at French Open 2024

Ninth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic won the men's doubles tournament at French Open 2024 after defeating the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-5, 6-3 in the final.

It's the second successive title for the pair from Honduras and Croatia, having previously won the Geneva Open. They will receive a prize money of €590,000, while Bolelli and Vavassori will pocket €295,000. The pairs ousted in the semifinals will be paid €148,000 each, while those who lost in the quarterfinals will receive €80,000 apiece.

The teams who got knocked out in the third round of the men's doubles event at the claycourt Major will each earn €43,500, while the duos eliminated in the second round will fetch €27,500 each. The teams who lost in the opening round will be paid €17,500 each.