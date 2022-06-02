French Open Results Today: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff set up Roland Garros title clash

Iga Swiatek has kept her cloak of invincibility for 34 straight matches now, smothering Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals of the French Open.
The 21-year-old World No. 1 set up a summit clash with 18-year-old Coco Gauff to reclaim the trophy she won two years ago.
Gauff, a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros last year, beat Martina Trevisan in straight sets in the other semifinal to become the youngest French Open finalist in 21 years.
Iga Swiatek equals Serena Williams' unbeaten 34-game streak
Iga Swiatek remained the unstoppable force on the WTA Tour, claiming her 34th straight victory by dismantling first-time Major semifinalist Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinal.
Swiatek matched Serena Williams for the fourth longest win streak across the WTA and ATP tours since 2000, trailing only Novak Djokovic (43 in 2011), Roger Federer (42 in 2006) and Serena's elder sister Venus (35 in 2000).
The World No. 1 and 2020 French Open champion advanced to the second Grand Slam final of her career and sixth overall this season. She is the first player to reach six or more finals on the WTA tour in the first six months of the year since Serena Williams advanced to seven in 2013.
Swiatek got broken only once as Kasatkina earned the break back early in the first set. But the Pole had little trouble from there as she handed the World No. 20 her first set loss in the tournament before ending her Roland Garros campaign.
Swiatek broke Kasatkina five times and was dominant in both her first (79 percent won) and second (58 percent won) serves. She overwhelmed Kasatkina with 22 winners, 17 coming from the forehand side, while keeping her unforced errors to just 13 in the 64-minute match.
Kasatkina managed 10 winners but faltered to 24 unforced errors and 13 forced errors.
After exchanging breaks early in the opener, Swiatek slowly made her move as she fired three forehand winners to hold 3-2. She broke Kasatkina in the next with another forehand winner as she proceeded to win the next two games, the last a break at love to take the set.
Fully focused, Swiatek held to open the second set. Kasatkina kept her hopes alive as she pulled level, but that was the last game she pocketed as Swiatek picked up five straight games to seal the match and her spot in the final.
Coco Gauff advances to first Grand Slam final
Coco Gauff displayed maturity beyond her years as she bested 28-year-old Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 to reach her first Major final.
The 18-year-old Gauff became the 2000s' third youngest Grand Slam finalist, only behind Maria Sharapova (Wimbledon 2004) and Kim Clijsters (French Open 2001). She is also the youngest American female finalist in the French Open since Monica Seles in 1991, and the youngest overall since Clijsters in 2001.
Gauff avenged her 2020 French Open second round loss to Trevisan on Thursday. Neither player could take the initiative six games into the opener as they had four breaks of serve between them. But the teenage Gauff finally broke through in the seventh game and strung up the next two to move a set away from the finals.
A near-15 minute battle in the fourth game made the difference for Gauff, who finally broke the Italian first-time Grand Slam semifinalist with a backhand winner. Trevisan had to go through six deuces as she erased three break points but fizzled with her fourth double fault to gift the American her fourth break point of the game, which she finally converted.
Gauff carried the momentum into the next game, holding at love before breaking Trevisan. She coasted to victory by holding at love anchored by three winners.
The American only had one more winner than her opponent at 14, but had 16 fewer unforced errors at 20. She also won 74 percent of her first serve points (23-of-31) to secure the win.