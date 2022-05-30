French Open Results Today: Winners, Scores and Recap as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal forge QF clash, Carlos Alcaraz lives up to hype | Day 8

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, touted as the favorites at this year's French Open, advanced to the quarterfinals.

Reigning champ Djokovic and 13-time titleholder Nadal set up the 59th face-off in their rivalry. Meanwhile, Alcaraz lived up to expectations as he advanced to his maiden last-eight appearance on the Parisian clay.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal set up mouthwatering QF battle

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal booked another storied clash in their rivalry as they prevailed from to their respective fourth-round matches to set up a slugfest in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Djokovic and Nadal will meet for the 17th straight year and their 59th match overall.

World No. 1 and defending champion Djokovic leads the head-to-head, 30-28, but the 13-time Roland Garros champion holds the edge on clay, 19-8. Nadal also leads the Serb, 10-7, at Major events and 7-2 in Paris.

Djokovic eased past Diego Schwartzman, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3, as he continued his title retention bid at the French Open without dropping a set. He has now won his last nine matches in straight sets, dating back to his title run in Rome two weeks ago.

The top seed was broken once but overwhelmed Schwartzman as he posted six break points of his own to improve his head-to-head with the Argentine to 7-0. The Serb won 84 percent of his net points to reach a record 16th French Open quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, 13-time champ Nadal also reached the last eight in Paris for the 16th time, as he edged Felix Auger-Aliassime, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, in four hours and 21 minutes.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



16 years after their first meeting, it's Nadal vs Djokovic for the 59th (!) time at



From 2006 to 2022...16 years after their first meeting, it's Nadal vs Djokovic for the 59th (!) time at #RolandGarros

Playing against his uncle Toni Nadal's new ward, the Spaniard blundered with 15 unforced errors as he surrendered the first set for just the 11th time at Roland Garros and the first since 2018.

He tidied up his act in the next two sets, limiting his unforced errors to a combined nine to seize a 2-1 lead. But the 21-year-old Canadian found a second wind, winning 11 of his 17 points at the net in the fourth even as Nadal stumbled anew with 13 unforced errors, to take the match the distance.

Forced into just his second five-set match (out of 111) at the French Open and first since 2013, Nadal drew from his tenacity and championship mentality once again to prevail. The King of Clay has never lost a five-set match on the surface.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



'05, Rome: Nadal d. Coria

'06, Rome: Nadal d. Federer

'11, Roland-Garros: Nadal d. Isner

'13, Roland Garros: Nada d. Djokovic

'22, Roland Garros: Nadal d. Auger-Aliassime



@rolandgarros #RolandGarros

Rafa has *never* lost a five-set match on clay:
'05, Rome: Nadal d. Coria
'06, Rome: Nadal d. Federer
'11, Roland-Garros: Nadal d. Isner
'13, Roland Garros: Nada d. Djokovic
'22, Roland Garros: Nadal d. Auger-Aliassime

Carlos Alcaraz cruises into maiden French Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz scored another straightforward victory, sailing past 21st seed Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to move into his first quarterfinal at the French Open.

Alcaraz will next face Alexander Zverev, who beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 7-6(11), 7-5, 6-3, in the other fourth round face-off.

After saving a match point in a five-set tussle against countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round, the World No. 6 dispatched 2022 Monte-Carlo tormentor Sebastian Korda and Khachanov.

The 19-year-old Spaniard was broken only once by Khachanov while he converted five of his own. He also struck more winners (37-19) and won 23 of the 34 points he contested at the net.

Teenage rising as Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff prevail

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Coco Gauff, 18, and Leylah Fernandez, 19, are into their 2nd major quarterfinals. Before today, the last teenager to reach her 2nd QF at a Slam as a teenager was Caroline Wozniacki – 2009 US Open (R-Up) and 2010 #RolandGarros (QF).

Teenagers Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff reached the quarterfinals in varied fashion.

Nineteen-year-old Fernandez needed three sets to edge Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, while 18-year-old Gauff swept past Elise Mertens, 6-4, 6-0.

Fernandez, the 2019 junior champ, advanced to her second Major quarterfinal and first at the French Open, where she will face off against Martina Trevisan. Trevisan prevailed against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 7-6(10), 7-5, in the other fourth round matchup.

The Canadian is back in the second week of a Grand Slam after her incredible run to the US Open final last year. She exited in the first round of the Australian Open in January.

Fernandez was outgunned by 20-year-old Anisimova in terms of winners (40-35), but made up for it by converting more break points (six to the American's four). The World No. 18 also committed fewer unforced errors (17 to 22).

Meanwhile, Gauff faced an older and more experienced foe in 26-year-old Mertens. But that did not hinder her from finishing the match in dominant fashion, producing a bagel set on her way to reaching her second straight French Open quarterfinal.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



Coco Gauff is not afraid to come to the net and she doesn't miss much

French Open 2022: Day 8 at a glance

Men's singles

Novak Djokovic (1) def. Diego Schwartzman (15) 6-1, 6-3, 6-3

Rafael Nadal (5) def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (9) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Alexander Zverev (3) def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-6(11), 7-5, 6-3

Carlos Alcaraz (6) def. Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Women's singles

Leylah Fernandez (17) def Amanda Anisimova (27) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Martina Trevisan def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(10), 7-5

Coco Gauff (18) def. Elise Mertens (31) 6-4, 6-0

Sloane Stephens def. Jil Teichmann (23) 6-2, 6-0

Men's doubles (third round)

Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos (4) def. Jonny O'Mara / Jackson Withrow 6-1, 6-1

Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer (12) def. Tim Puetz / Michael Venus (7) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

Rafael Matos / David Vega Hernandez def. Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(6)

Wesley Koolhof/ Neal Skupski (6) def. Mackenzie McDonald / Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-2

Women's doubles (third round)

Caroline Garcia / Kristina Mladenovic def. Misaki Doi / Alja Tomljanovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Maryna Zanevska / Kimberley Zimmerman def. Latisha Chan / Samantha Stosur 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Madison Keys / Taylor Townsend def. Asia Muhammad / Ena Shibahara (9) 7-6(12), 6-2

Marta Kostyuk / Elena-Gabriela Ruse def. Caty McNally / Shuai Zhang (4) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko (14) def. Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos (3) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala