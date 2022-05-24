French Open Results Today: Winners, Scores, Recap - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek advance to 2nd round | Day 2 

Former champions Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek reached the second round of the 2022 French Open. It was business as usual for the trio as they each dominated their opponents in their opening match, winning in straight sets.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova and four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka suffered early exits from the tournament.

Rafael Nadal secures 299th Grand Slam win

13-time champion Rafael Nadal demolished Jordan Thompson, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the second round and pick up his 299th Grand Slam victory at the French Open.

He moved just one victory away from joining Big 3 rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the 300-plus club as he improved to a staggering 106-3 record in the clay-court Major.

ATP Tour @atptour



@Infosys | #InfosysStats With a 106-3 record at Roland-Garros, Rafael Nadal is now the player with the most wins at any Grand Slam. With a 106-3 record at Roland-Garros, Rafael Nadal is now the player with the most wins at any Grand Slam.@Infosys | #InfosysStats

Nadal quashed doubts about his form after struggling with a recurring foot injury in his third-round loss to Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open a couple of weeks ago.

The King of Clay hit 27 winners, with 20 of them coming off his forehand and won 12 points at the net en route to securing a second-round battle with French wildcard Corentin Moutet.

Defending champ Novak Djokovic cruises to second round

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic kickstarted his title retention bid with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 dispatch of Yoshihito Nishioka.

Djokovic surrendered just four games, the fewest that the Serb has lost in a completed first-round at the French Open since dropping three in his first ever match in 2005 (def. Ginepri 6-0, 6-0, 6-3).

The World No. 1 slammed nine aces and won 70 percent of his first serve points on his way to clinching the one-hour-and-58-minute victory. He won eight of the 18 break points he posted against the Japanese and got broken only once. He struck 35 winners for 32 unforced errors.

Iga Swiatek extends perfect run to 29-0

wta @WTA ‍♀️



29 and feeling fine‍♀️ @iga_swiatek gets her #RolandGarros campaign up and running with a 29th consecutive match win – this time 6-2, 6-0 over Tsurenko! 29 and feeling fine 💆‍♀️🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek gets her #RolandGarros campaign up and running with a 29th consecutive match win – this time 6-2, 6-0 over Tsurenko! https://t.co/tBSQSampZv

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek stretched her unbeaten streak to 29 as she demolished Lesia Tsurenko, 6-2, 6-0, in the first round of the French Open.

The 2020 French Open champion seems to be on track to reclaim her throne, serving her 14th bagel of the season against Tsurenko and finishing the match in less than an hour.

The Pole played aggressively, firing 20 winners while forcing her Ukrainian foe to commit 23 errors. She also went on to win eight points by coming to the net.

Barbora Krejcikova dethroned in 1st round

Out of action for nearly three months after suffering a right elbow injury, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was stunned by 19-year-old Dianne Parry, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the French Open

The World No. 2 looked poised to win the match after clinching a commanding first set, 6-1, but tumbled against World No. 97 Parry. The French player became the lowest-ranked woman to beat the second seed at the French Open since then No. 114 Arantxa Rus stunned Kim Clijsters in 2011.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros Teenage Dream



19-year-old Diane Parry dethrones defending champion Krejcikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to become the lowest-ranked woman to beat the No.2 seed in Paris since No.114 Rus upset Clijsters in 2011



#RolandGarros Teenage Dream19-year-old Diane Parry dethrones defending champion Krejcikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to become the lowest-ranked woman to beat the No.2 seed in Paris since No.114 Rus upset Clijsters in 2011 🇫🇷 Teenage Dream 🇫🇷19-year-old Diane Parry dethrones defending champion Krejcikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to become the lowest-ranked woman to beat the No.2 seed in Paris since No.114 Rus upset Clijsters in 2011#RolandGarros https://t.co/WcGUtJYoiW

Naomi Osaka suffers first round loss against Amanda Anisimova

Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka was the first big name to fall on the second day of the French Open, as she bowed to 2019 semifinalist Amanda Anisimova for the second Major this season.

With Court Suzanne Lenglen witnessing a rematch of their previous Grand Slam match in Melbourne, the American pulled off another stunning win. Anisimova reached the second round of the French Open with a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



is into the second round, dismantling Naomi Osaka 7-5 6-4.



#RolandGarros Job done @AnisimovaAmanda is into the second round, dismantling Naomi Osaka 7-5 6-4. Job done ✅@AnisimovaAmanda is into the second round, dismantling Naomi Osaka 7-5 6-4. #RolandGarros https://t.co/k1TPiUkgpY

The former World No. 1, now ranked 38 and unseeded in this year's edition of the tournament, served eight double faults which came at crucial points in the match.

French Open 2022: Day 2 at a glance

Men's Singles

Filip Krajinovic def. Reilly Opelka (17): 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-3

Corentin Moutet (WC) def. Stan Wawrinka: 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3

Cameron Norrie (10) def. Manuel Guinard (WC) 7-5, 6-2, 6-0

Rafael Nadal (5) def. Jordan Thompson: 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Novak Djokovic (1) def. Yoshihito Nishioka: 6-3, 6-1, 6-0

Miomir Kecmanovic (28) def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry: 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

Dan Evans (29) def. Francisco Cerundulo: 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4

Marin Cilic (20) def Attila Balazs: 6-0, 6-1, 6-2

Marton Fucsovics def. Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Q): 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Taylor Fritz (13) def Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna (Q): 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Borna Gojo (Q) def. Alessandro Giannessi (LL): 6-4, 6(3)-7, 6(4)-7, 7-6(4), 6-4

Sebastian Baez def. Dusan Lajovic: 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Pedro Cachin (LL) def. Norbert Gombos (Q): 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Nikoloz Basilashvili (22) def. Maxime Cressy: 3-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-2

Brandon Nakashima def. Kamil Majchrzak: 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-2

Mikael Ymer def James Duckworth: 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Mackenzie McDonald def. Franco Agamenone (LL): 1-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(3)

Sebastian Korda (27) - John Millman: 1-0 (suspended)

Cristian Garin - Tommy Pauul (30): 3-2 (suspended)

Pedro Martinez - Henri Laaksonen: 6-2, 4-6, 0-2 (suspended)

Richard Gasquet - Lloyd Harris: 6-1, 5-2 (suspended)

Benoit Paire - Ilya Ivashka: 3-6, 2-1 (suspended)

Alexander Bublik - Arthur Rinderknech: 6-2, 6-4 (suspended)

Women's Singles

Amanda Anisimova (27) def. Naomi Osaka: 7-5, 6-4

Iga Swiatek (1) def. Lesia Tsurenko (Q): 6-2, 6-0

Andrea Petkovic def. Oceane Dodin: 6-4, 6-2

Bianca Andreescu def. Ysaline Bonaventure 3-6, 7-5, 6-0

Qinwen Zheng def. Maryna Zanevska: 6-3, 6-1

Petra Kvitova (32) def. Anna Bondar: 7-6(0), 6-1

Daria Saville (W) def. Valentini Grammatikopoulou (Q): 6-1, 6-2

Martina Trevisan def Harriet Dart 6-0, 6-2

Dianne Parry def. Barbora Krejcikova (2): 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

Alison Riske def. Dayana Yastremska: 6-3, 6-3

Victoria Azarenka (15) def. Ana Bogdan: 6(7)-7, 7-6(1), 6-2

Ajla Tomljanovic def. Anett Kontaveit (5): 7-6(5), 7-5

Emma Raducanu (12) def. Linda Noskova (Q): 7-6(4), 5-7, 1-6

Elsa Jacquemot (WC) def. Heather Watson: 6-3, 6-3

Leolia Jeanjean (WC) def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz: 6-4, 6-3

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova def. Kristina Kucova: 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-2

Angelique Kerber (21) def. Magdalena Frech: 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

Danka Kovinic def. Liudmila Samsonova (25): 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Veronika Kudermetova (29) def. Lin Zhu (Q): 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Katie Volynets (W) - Viktorija Golubic: 6-2, 2-1 (suspended)

E Rybakina (16) - Arantxa Rus: 1-6, 4-2 (suspended)

Madison Keys (22) - Anna Kalinskaya: 2-1 (suspended)

Irina-Camelia Begu - Jasmine Paolini: 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (suspended)

