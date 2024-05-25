"French Open's history with Rafael Nadal will remain for life...no one will be able to match what he did" - Director Amelie Mauresmo

Former WTA World No. 1 and current French Open director Amelie Mauresmo has lavished praise on Rafael Nadal for his achievements at the claycourt Major. Nadal has won the Grand Slam a record 14 times, and this year's edition will most likely mark his final appearance at the prestigious tournament.

Nadal clinched his first French Open title in 2005, with his 14th coming in 2022. In the Open Era, the great Bjorn Borg, with six Roland Garros titles, is the second-most successful men's tennis player at the Grand Slam, which reflects the Spaniard's unparalleled dominance at the event.

Recently, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told Eurosport that Nadal's staggering feats at the French Open will forever be a part of the tournament's history. Mauresmo also boldly predicted that no one else will be able to repeat what Nadal has done at Roland Garros. She then credited the Spaniard for making the tournament more popular.

"The tournament has its history with Rafa and that will remain for life because a priori, no one will be able to match what he was able to do here. The myth made the tournament grow too, of course," Mauresmo said.

The former WTA World No. 1 proceeded to highlight the gravity of Nadal's French Open exploits. Being a claycourt Major, it is widely regarded as the most physically and mentally taxing Grand Slam.

"Physically and mentally, it’s an incredible performance. In 20 years or so, not even, 18 years of Roland-Garros, winning 14 times is unreal. In the best of 5 sets, we are on a surface which is probably the most demanding on the circuit all year round. For me, this is one of the greatest achievements in sport in general," Mauresmo added.

Novak Djokovic's former coach Goran Ivanisevic had something similar to say about Rafael Nadal earlier this year

Rafael Nadal celebrating his 14th French Open title triumph in 2022

Goran Ivanisevic, who stepped down as Novak Djokovic's coach following the Serb's ill-fated 2024 BNP Paribas Open campaign in Indian Wells, pointed out two men's tennis records that, in his opinion, will never be surpassed.

One of those two records picked by the Croat is Nadal's 14 title triumphs at Roland Garros.

"I think there are two records in tennis that, in my opinion, will practically never be broken. That's Rafa's 14 titles at the Roland Garros (French Open) and Novak's number of weeks at the top of the ATP list," Ivanisevic said in an interview with Sport Klub.

Nadal is set to begin his quest for a 15th French Open title on Sunday, May 26, against World No. 4 Alexander Zverev.

