Several tennis personalities have responded to Rafael Nadal announcing his withdrawal from the 2023 French Open.

The Spaniard held a press conference at his academy in Mallorca on Thursday, where he revealed that he is not in a condition to compete at the clay-court Major this year.

"I was working as much as possible every single day for the last four months. It has been very difficult months because we were not able to find the solution to the problem that I had in Australia," Nadal said.

"Today I'm still in a position that I am not able to feel myself ready to compete at the standards that I need to be [at] to play a Roland Garros. I am not the guy that is going to be at Roland Garros and just try to be there and put myself in a position that I don't like to be [in]," he added.

In light of that, former doubles World No. 1 Paul McNamee took to Twitter to react to the Spaniard's withdrawal from the French Open, stating that the tournament would not be the same without the player who entered every match there as the favorite to win.

"Roland Garros not the same without the guy who was favourite in every match he ever played there. Think about that. The grandest of Grand Masters on the surface which asks the most, with a record at a single Slam which will never be surpassed in my lifetime, nor in yours. Rafa," the former doubles World No. 1 said.

Rod Laver sends heartfelt message to Rafael Nadal after French Open withdrawal

Tennis legend Rod Laver was among the many who responded to Rafael Nadal pulling out of the French Open. The Aussie said that the 36-year-old would be missed at the clay-court Major and hoped to see him again on and off the court.

"You will be missed at Roland Garros this year, the King of Clay always. Your outstanding physical power, fighting spirit and dedication to tennis is unrivalled in the modern era. Rest up, mate. I look forward to seeing you again, on court or off," Laver tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nadal also revealed during his press conference that the 2024 season would most likely be the last of his career.

"2024 will probably be my last year. I'm not going to set a return date before that. It could be reaching the Davis Cup at the end of 2023," the Spaniard said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has played only four matches this season, with just one win to his name.

