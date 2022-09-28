"Frighteningly good" Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 Time100 Next list 

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is on the TIME100 Next list for 2022. The Spaniard is the only tennis player to be on the illustrious list.

Alcaraz has had an impressive season so far, winning 52 out of 62 matches with five titles to his name. The Spaniard won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open by beating Casper Ruud in the final. He thus became the youngest male No. 1 in history. Apart from the US Open, the teenager also won two Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid.

TIME magazine prepared a profile on Alcaraz, calling him "frighteningly good" and stating that the next global force in tennis has arrived.

"Carlos Alcaraz, the youngest men’s tennis player to ever achieve the world’s No. 1 ranking, is frighteningly good at his game. He deploys drop shots when opponents least expect them, angles winners to the far edges of the court, and chases down shots that he has no right to reach—then does it again.

"With his U.S. Open victory in September, Alcaraz has officially arrived, leading a young generation of talent. Tennis is starving for the next global force, following the recent retirements of greats Serena Williams and Roger Federer. Alcaraz is it."

Roger Federer, who recently retired from tennis, lavished praise on Carlos Alcaraz, saying that he is one of the new superstars in tennis. Despite facing Federer's 'Big 3' peers (Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) on the tour, Alcaraz never got to play against him.

The Swiss addressed this and stated that it was disappointing to have never faced him.

"Yes, of course, it's disappointing I was never able to play against him. Of course I watched him closely what he did at the US Open and throughout the year. It's been fantastic, and I always said there will be always new superstars in the game, and he's one of them. The game is bright," Federer said.

What is Carlos Alcaraz's next tournament?

Alcaraz in action at the Davis Cup

Carlos Alcaraz will compete at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan as the top seed. A number of top players will take part in the ATP 500 event, including Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner.

The Spaniard previously represented Spain in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals. He lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime before defeating Kwon Soon-woo. Spain eventually finished on top of their group and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup.

The Astana Open will be Alcaraz's first tournament since becoming World No. 1 and the Spaniard will be a heavy favorite to win the event.

