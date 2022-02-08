"From Compton to Wimbledon to Academy Awards" - Serena Williams on top of the world as King Richard earns six Oscar nominations

Serena Williams could not contain her joy as King Richard, a film about the life of her father Richard Williams, grabbed six nominations at the 94th Academy Awards. The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram hours after the list of nominees was announced on Tuesday to express her delight.

Williams recounted the incredible journey she and her sister Venus have undertaken so far, from their humble beginnings in Compton, California to conquering the biggest tennis courts across the globe.

The 40-year-old highlighted Wimbledon to emphasize the significance of their achievements. She further remarked that their journey was proof to the world that even the craziest of dreams could come true.

"I woke up to this. Our film is really nominated for an Oscar!!!!!!! This is crazy!!!!!!! From Compton to Wimbledon to Academy Awards," Williams wrote on Instagram. "Everyone can dream. And your dream can come true. Ok I am definitely crying this morning. Congrats to the entire film and crew."

Williams tagged several people involved in the making of the film, including Will Smith (nominated for Best Actor), Venus Williams and Beyonce (nominated for Best Original Song). She also apologized to those she overlooked, saying she was too emotional to think clearly.

"Congrats to everyone I did not [tag on the post] as I am so emotional!" Williams wrote.

Several prominent celebrities from the sports and entertainment industries congratulated the former World No. 1 on the achievement. Patrick Mouratoglou, the 23-time Grand Slam champion's coach, said the nomination was "totally deserved". Recently retired NFL superstar Tom Brady also dropped in to offer his congratulations, as did Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan.

The list of winners will be announced on 27 March.

Venus and Serena Williams have combined to win the singles title at Wimbledon on 12 separate occasions

Between them, Venus and Serena Williams have 12 Wimbledon singles titles

Aside from the fact that Wimbledon is the most prestigious tennis tournament in history, the reason Serena Williams may have mentioned SW19 is that it is where the Williams sisters have been the most dominant.

Venus Williams has won five of her seven Grand Slam titles on the grasscourts of the All England Club (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008) and has finished as the runner-up thrice (2002, 2003, 2009).

Tennis Historian @HistorianTennis 2008 Wimbledon Women's Doubles Final:



(11)Venus Williams/Serena Williams def. (16)Lisa Raymond/Sam Stosur 6-2, 6-2



This was the 3rd of the Williamses 6 Wimbledon doubles titles



All 6 times, one of them also won the singles. 3 of those times, they played each other in the final 2008 Wimbledon Women's Doubles Final:(11)Venus Williams/Serena Williams def. (16)Lisa Raymond/Sam Stosur 6-2, 6-2This was the 3rd of the Williamses 6 Wimbledon doubles titlesAll 6 times, one of them also won the singles. 3 of those times, they played each other in the final https://t.co/qRDOKxzqCb

The younger Williams, meanwhile, has won the tournament seven times (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016) and finished as the runner-up on four occasions (2004, 2008, 2018, 2019).

Also Read Article Continues below

The sisters have also partnered together in the doubles category to win the tournament six times (2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2016).

Edited by Arvind Sriram