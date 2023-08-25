From former Top-40 pro tennis player to Playboy and OnlyFans model: The story of Ashley Harkleroad

Ashley Harkleroad is a former tennis player who has indulged in modeling following the end of her career.

Born in Rossville, Georgia, Harkleroad turned professional in 2000 and made her debut in the qualifiers of that year's US Open. Here, she lost 6-4, 6-4 to Rosa Maria Andres-Rodriguez. Her Grand Slam debut came the following year at the New York Major where she lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 to Mellen Tu in the opening round.

The American's first win on the WTA Tour came against Rita Grande in the opening round of the 2002 Acura Classic, winning 6-1, 7-6(4). She was then thrashed 6-0, 6-3 by then-second seed Jennifer Capriati.

Ashley Harkleroad's first Grand Slam win came at the 2003 French Open when she beat Saori Obata 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round. She then stunned then-ninth seed Daniela Hantuchova 7-6(2), 4-6, 9-7 to reach the third round, where she lost 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to Magui Serna.

Her only other third-round appearance at a major came at the 2007 Australian Open when she beat Meng Luan and Anna-Lena Groeneveld before losing to Daniela Hantuchova.

Ashley Harkleroad never won a singles title throughout her career, and her only final came at the 2004 ASB Classic where she was beaten by then-third seed Eleni Danilidou. Her career-best ranking was 39th.

The American played her last singles match in 2010 against Latisha Chan (then known as Chan Yung-Jan) in the first qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, losing 6-2, 7-6(4).

Harkleroad's career-best doubles ranking was the same as her singles (39), but she had a relatively better career in the discipline, reaching four career finals. She reached two women's doubles Grand Slam semifinals at the 2007 Australian Open and 2008 French Open.

The American's career prize money earnings is $1,022, 094.

Ashley Harkleroad is the first tennis player to appear on the cover for Playboy

Ashley Harkleroad in action at the 2010 Bank of the West Classic

Ashley Harkleroad dabbled in modeling during her playing career, becoming the first tennis player to appear on Playboy. This happened in 2008 when she appeared in the cover of the August edition.

"I thought about it, and it was something that I did. I’m proud of my body. I was representing a female athlete’s body," the American said about appearing on Playboy.

After retiring in 2012, Harkleroad became a commentator for Tennis Channel. Nine years later, she started an account on subscription-based service OnlyFans. The American's account has since been deleted, but she is still quite active on Instagram, where she has over 128,000 followers on the social media platform.