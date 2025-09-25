From handwritten letter to 'magical' moment: Felix Auger-Aliassime opens up about romantic proposal to wife Nina after falling in love at first sight

Felix Auger-Aliassime recently married longtime partner Nina Ghaib in Marrakech. As the duo began this new chapter of their life, the tennis star gave fans insights into the early days of their relationship while sharing the details of his proposal.Auger-Aliassime and Ghaib first met in 2019, when the former was in the midst of a tournament. The couple began dating soon after but went public with their relationship only in 2021. Since making their romance official, the duo have been each other's biggest supporters, with Ghaib often accompanying the Canadian to competitions.Recently, in an interview with Vogue, Felix Auger-Aliassime opened up about his first date with Nina Ghaib, calling it ‘love at first sight.’“Without sounding cliche, it was truly love at first sight. After two hours, I told her this was the start of a long and beautiful future together, and within days, we both knew that we wanted to marry. I think that sums up our relationship quite well: never a sliver of doubt, instant comfortability, a young and innocent honesty, and love that never stopped growing from the moment we laid eyes on each other,” he said.He went on to add that his proposal to Ghaib included a handwritten letter that he'd penned down all the way back in 2019, explaining,“While relaxing outside on our balcony together, I asked her to grab my notebook from inside our room. What was supposed to be my notebook was actually a letter from me to her. A letter that dated back to May 5, 2019, written a month and a half after our very first meeting. It was a letter that I had kept through all of the years to one day show her just how confident I was that we’d still be together years later.”Auger-Aliassime proposed to Nina Ghaib in November 2024, when the duo was enjoying a vacation in the Seychelles. The couple got married on September 20, 2025, at the Selman Marrakech hotel in Morocco.Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaib share glimpses of their weddingAuger-Aliassime at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaib have been a power couple of the tennis world over the past few years. Since going public with their relationship in 2021, the duo have often given fans glimpses of their everyday life away from the tennis courts.Most recently, Auger-Aliassime shared snaps of his and Ghaib’s wedding on social media. The photos included glimpses of the couple's first look, first dance, as well as their walk down the aisle. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the tennis end of things, Felix Auger-Aliassime was most recently seen in action at the 2025 US Open. The Canadian led a fantastic campaign in New York, beating the likes of Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur to make it all the way to the semifinals before going down against top seed Jannik Sinner.