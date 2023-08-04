From Paula Badosa as Barbie to Casper Ruud as Ken: Tennis players make their picks ft. Coco Gauff and Andy Murray

Tennis players including Coco Gauff and Andy Murray recently revealed who out of their colleagues they would pick to play Barbie and Ken in a movie.

The WTA and ATP 500 Citi Open event is currently underway in Washington, D. C. Numerous top-ranked players such as Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Daria Kasatkina, Elina Svitolina, Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe and Christopher Eubanks are contesting. Three-times Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is competing as well.

During a media day event at the tournament, the players were asked which tennis players they would have cast in the primary roles of the recently released Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie.

Coco Gauff chose Paula Badosa for the role of Barbie, comparing the former World No. 2’s looks to Margot Robbie’s “stereotypical Barbie” character.

“If you watched the movie, they say that Margot Robbie is a stereotypical Barbie. So, the stereotypical Barbie I would say Paula Badosa. She has the Barbie look,” Coco Gauff said.

Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, picked Maria Sakkari for the role. She stated that the Greek will fit well in the role due to her athletic looks.

“I would go with like Maria Sakkari. She’s strong, she’s athletic. She’ll be a cool Barbie,” the World No. 4 said.

Elina Svitolina fancied Sloane Stephens for the job, whereas Stephens picked her compatriot Coco Gauff. Daria Kasatkina endorsed 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina for the role.

“Elena Rybakina. In the app, you could make a transition. I saw one from Elena. And it was a very good one. So, I think Elena would fit very nicely in this movie,” Kasatkina said.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud was unanimously backed by colleagues Taylor Fritz, Christopher Eubanks and Felix Auger-Aliassime for the role of Ken.

“Casper Ruud. He looks like Ryan Gosling already,” the American said.

Frances Tiafoe decided on his compatriot Eubanks and Andy Murray said he would cast Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

“Oh. That’s a good question. Who would I cast as Ken? I would go with Berrettini,” the Brit said.

Andy Murray awaits Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff gears up for clash with Belinda Bencic at Citi Open 2023

Andy Murray at the 2023 Citi Open

Andy Murray is through to the Round of 16 of the 2023 Citi Open with a victory over Brandon Nakashima. He will now face the tournament’s top seed Taylor Fritz for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Frances Tiafoe, who defeated Alsan Karatsev in the Round of 32, will now face China’s Juncheng Shang. Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, has found no respite from his on-court woes. The Canadian was knocked out by Yosuke Watanuki in his opening match.

On the women’s side, Sloane Stephens crashed out in her opening match against compatriot Lauren Davis.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, meanwhile, are through to the quarterfinals. Gauff will now face former World No. 4 Belinda Bencic for a spot in the semifinals. Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, will face former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina. The Ukrainian booked her quarterfinal spot with victory over Daria Kasatkina.