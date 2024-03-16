Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari's hard-fought win over reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells has got the fans buzzing, who said that it is probably the best performance from her.

Fans joked about Sakkari enjoying a win after selling popcorn earlier. As a part of her volunteer work, the Greek star sold popcorn at Indian Wells. Sakkari, who is ranked No. 9 now, beat Gauff in three sets (6-4, 6-7, 6-2) to set up a title clash with No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

The final between Maria Sakkari and Swiatek will be a repeat of their showdown at the same stage in 2022 when the latter lifted the Indian Wells title for the first time.

"From selling popcorn to Indian Wells final, a true underdog story. So happy for Maria, she played very well in that 3rd set after the disappointment of the second," a fan posted on Reddit. "sweet baby Jesus a miracle happened," another fan said.

Fans applauded Maria Sakkari stating that it was a deserving win and a high-level performance from the Greek star.

"That’s the best I’ve seen Sakkari play," a fan wrote on Reddit. "Sakkari is playing so well. Very deserving win," another fan said.

The Greek attacked Gauff's forehand with a clear plan very early in the match but the real challenge would be the way she deals with Swiatek, fans observed.

"Sakkari made a concerted effort to go after the Gauff forehand early and often. Gauff was really hitting through it, but the misses were out by feet and not inches. She had more success when she was putting height on it as opposed to pace. The question is now how does Maria attempt to deal with Iga?" a fan asked.

Sakkari had match points in the second set but was denied a straight sets win by Gauff. Fans also highlighted Sakkari's composure when her serve was challenged.

"Incredible to see Sakkari pull through. I really thought she would lose it at the start of the third set but she held her nerve even when her serve was being seriously challenged. Good to see her in form!" a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Maria Sakkari will play Iga Swiatek for the sixth time

Maria Sakkari celebrates after winning a point at the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Maria Sakkari will play against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Interestingly, Sakkari has a 3-2 record in her matches against the No. 1 player on the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Tour.

The Greek won her first three matches against Swiatek. But all these wins came in 2021. Sakkari beat the Pole in the quarterfinals of the French Open, the semifinals of the Ostrava Open, and the first round of the WTA Finals in 2021. All the wins came in straight sets.

Swiatek has since reversed the losing streak, having beaten Sakkari in their last two encounters. The current No.1 won against the Greek in the semifinals of the Qatar Open in 2022 and the title clash at Indian Wells in the same year.