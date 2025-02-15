From Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs to Stan Wawrinka: How the tennis world has reacted to Jannik Sinner's doping ban saga

Prominent tennis figures, including Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs, Stan Wawrinka, and Nick Kyrgios, have reacted to Jannik Sinner’s doping ban settlement. Sinner had been dealing with doping allegations since March of last year.

The World No. 1 tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol during an in-competition test at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. Eight days later, an out-of-competition test before the Miami Open also returned a positive result.

However, at the time, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) cleared him of suspension, determining that a trace amount of the substance had unintentionally entered his system. This occurred when his former physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, massaged his legs after using a Clostebol-containing spray, Trofodermin which he used to heal the cut on his finger.

In September 2024, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed the ruling that cleared Jannik Sinner of "no fault or negligence." Following their latest settlement on Saturday, February 15, 2024, Sinner has agreed to serve a three-month ban from tennis after testing positive twice for a banned substance in 2024. As a result, the World No. 1 is sidelined until May 4 but will be eligible to return in time for the French Open.

The settlement has sparked controversy, as WADA initially sought a ban of one to two years but ultimately agreed to just a three-month suspension. This ruling benefits Sinner, allowing him to avoid missing any major Grand Slam tournaments. Several prominent tennis figures shared their opinions on X (formerly Twitter), and in this article, we will take a closer look at their reactions.

#5 Serena William’s ex-coach Rennae Stubbs

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, commented on the situation in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that she would discuss it further in her upcoming podcast and calling WADA a "joke."

“Will talk the Sinner stuff on my next pod. I have stated before on the pod that this was likely going to happen. Glad it wasn’t more than 3 months but ooofff what a freakin joke Wada is…. Will explain in a couple of days,” Former World No.1 in doubles wrote.

#4 Stanislas Wawrinka

Swiss tennis pro Stanislas Wawrinka expressed his disappointment with WADA after the settlement, saying he had lost faith in fair play.

“I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore …”

However, former Spanish professional Feliciano Lopez disagreed, defending Sinner and arguing that he hadn’t done anything wrong.

“I do Stan. It’s very clear he hasn’t done anything to enhance his performance, that’s proven.He’s taking full responsibility for others mistake and 3 months suspension consequently. Longer suspension would’ve made sport cleaner?I don’t think so.”

Tennis reporter Quentin Moynet also shared his thoughts on the matter.

#3 Nick Kyrgios continues scathing attack on Jannik Sinner

Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios has been outspoken about Jannik Sinner’s doping controversy, frequently sharing his candid and unfiltered opinions on social media. Following Sinner’s settlement with WADA, Kyrgios suggested that tennis had lost its "fairness," noting that the Italian recently won the Australian Open and will still be able to compete in the upcoming French Open.

“So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously sinners team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist,” Kyrgios wrote.

He added:

“I know a lot of players that are feeling the same way at the moment so looking to hold live spaces next week so we can talk about it - stay tuned for exact time.”

#2 Tim Henman

Former British professional Tim Henman admitted that Sinner’s three-month ban seemed “too convenient.” In an interview with Sky Sports News, Henman shared:

"It just seems a little bit too convenient."

#1 Kafelnikov Yevgeny

Russian former World No. 1, Kafelnikov Yevgeny, who won both the men’s singles and doubles titles at the 1996 French Open and is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, stated that by accepting the ban, Sinner is nothing but "guilty." He wrote:

“i just don’t get it!! If you absolutely 100% sure of your innocence(as he was before with his lawyers),why you accepting 3 month ban?? makes no sense to me🤷‍♂️”

He also added:

“WADA is dirtiest organization ! You can make any deal you want with them even if guilty ”

“Took place without his knowledge ! Why he has not press charges against member of his entourage who was responsible ,for damaging his crystal clear reputation ? Give me a fricking break”

