From Serena Williams to Taylor Fritz, find out the complete list of Americans who are on US Open 2022 entry list

Serena Williams is one of the many American players on the entry list for this year's US Open, which was released on the USTA's official website. The final Grand Slam of 2022 is scheduled to start on August 29.

Williams was included on the list with a protected ranking of No. 18, with Taylor Townsend another American who is using a protected ranking (No. 84).

World No. 7 Jessica Pegula is the highest-ranked woman from the United States who will compete at the US Major, followed by Danielle Collins, who is eighth. Next up is French Open runner-up Coco Gauff at 11th while Amanda Anisimova is 22nd.

Madison Keys and Alison Riske complete the seeded list of female American players on the entry list for the US Open. Others who are on the list include 2017 champion Sloane Stephens, Shelby Rogers, Madison Brengle, Ann Li, Bernarda Pera, Claire Liu and Lauren Davis.

In the men's category, Wimbledon quarterfinalist Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked player from the United States at 13th and he is followed by Reilly Opelka, who is 17th. John Isner and Frances Tiafoe are the remaining American seeded players at 22nd and 29th respectively.

Maxime Cressy (33rd) and Tommy Paul (34th) are just below the seedings. Other American men on the entry list include Jenson Brooksby, Brandon Nakashima, Mackenzie McDonald, Marcos Giron, Sebastian Korda, Denis Kudla and Steve Johnson.

Serena Williams to make US Open return

Serena Williams missed last year's US Open as she was recovering from the injury she suffered during her first-round match at Wimbledon.

A total of 43 players (22 women, 21 men) from the United States competed in the singles tournaments at the US Open last year, with none reaching the quarterfinals. Only four players, Shelby Rogers, Jenson Brooksby, Reilly Opelka and Frances Tiafoe, made it to the last 16.

Rogers lost to eventual champion Emma Raducanu, while Brooksby was beaten by Novak Djokovic despite winning the opening set 6-1. Opelka and Tiafoe lost to Lloyd Harris and Felix Auger-Aliassime respectively. This year, there is a chance of having an American or two in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

On the women's side, plenty of hopes are pinned on the likes of Pegula, Collins and Gauff considering they've all had some good results in Grand Slams this season. In the men's side, Fritz is expected to do well after his Wimbledon performance.

