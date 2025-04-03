From Steffi Graf to Rafael Nadal: Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini and Maria Sakkari choose their dream tennis coach

Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari shared their choice of a tennis star who would make a great coach. The three top WTA pros named Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf, Jessica Pegula, and Ons Jabeur as their picks, while in conversation with former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia on her podcast earlier this week.

Paolini, ranked sixth in the world, has enjoyed a good campaign on the WTA Tour in 2025, reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open last month. Rybakina and Sakkari, meanwhile, made some deep runs at big tournaments not too long ago but are now in a slump of form, respectively.

Earlier this week, Garcia and her boyfriend Borja Duran invited the trio to their podcast, "Tennis Insider Club", to discuss a variety of topics. At one point, the Frenchwoman asked her guests the following question:

"Which player would you choose to coach you for a week?"

The World No. 6 Italian was quick to answer, coming up with the name of 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal. The World No. 64 Greek, on her part, deliberated on her response before naming Steffi Graf and Jessica Pegula as two players she would want as her coach. Her reasoning was quite astute as she said:

"I think retired, I would go with Steffi Graf. Active player, sorry girls, but I gotta say Jessica Pegula. I don't know, I feel like she's, very [good], like in tactics and stuff, that's why."

The former World No. 3 Kazakh, who is going through consistency issues, quipped that perhaps the crafty Ons Jabeur could teach her some finesse. She said:

"I have no idea, it's a tough one. Some hand skills from Ons maybe?"

Taking a look at Steffi Graf's career achievements

Steffi Graf competed on the WTA Tour from 1982 to 1999. During her illustrious career, the German achieved several records in the women's game, including second-most Major titles (22), most weeks as the World No. 1 (377), and most year-end No. 1 finishes (6). She is also the only player in the history of the game to complete the Career Grand Slam four times.

Steffi Graf won her final Major title at Roland Garros in 1999 | Image Source: Getty

Following her retirement after reaching the title match of 1999 Wimbledon at 30, Graf married eight-time Major winner Andre Agassi in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in October 2001. The couple has two children together - Jaden (23) and Jaz (21).

Although they have kept a private profile lately, the two players made their return to the public eye by competing at Pickleball Slam 2 last year. The legendary duo has since nabbed the $1 million prize money at the pickleball exhibition tournament in 2023-24.

