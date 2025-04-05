From thinking she will never play tennis again to breaking back into top 50: Belinda Bencic opens up about her post-pregnancy struggles

Belinda Bencic has shared her struggles about returning to tennis after pregnancy. The Swiss spoke about her inspirational journey in detail on the Love All podcast with Kim Clijsters.

Bencic was last seen in action at the Charleston Open, where she was eliminated in the second round, losing 0-6, 3-6 to Sofia Kenin. The Olympic gold medalist gave birth to her daughter in 2024 and returned to action later that year.

While talking to tennis great Kim Clijsters, Bencic spoke about her decision to have a baby and then resume her tennis career.

"First of all, we just felt it was the right point, so it was a conscious decision to have a little break in my career and have a baby right now. I think it's just a little bit of a clash for female athletes to try to finish their careers and still try to make the maximum out of it. Today you're playing until 35 or 36 even. The careers are getting longer, so for me, it felt more logical to take a little break now to have a baby and then come back," Belinda Bencic said on the 'Love All' podcast ( Time Stamp - 14:50 - 17:00)

The 28-year-old, who is married to her fitness coach Martin Hromkovic, has amassed 16 wins from 23 main-draw matches so far this year, including a title-winning run at the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and the fourth round at the Australian Open.

Bencic also shared her feelings about quitting tennis after becoming a mother but quickly changed her mind to resume her professional career.

"My initial plans were for me to come back, but you don't know how things go, how the pregnancy goes, how the birth goes, like what are my emotions after the pregnancy. I was very ready for everything that would come along. I held my baby in my arms for the first time, and I felt like I was never going to play again. It's fine, I was ready for whatever's gonna happen," Belinda Bencic said on the 'Love All' podcast (14:50 - 17:00)

Belinda Bencic returned to the top 50 in the WTA Rankings this year

Belinda Bencic in training at the Qatar Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic was ranked outside the top 450 last year. Less than six months after her return, she returned to the top 50 in the WTA Rankings.

The Swiss international not only entered the top 50 but also defeated higher-ranked opponents such as Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko this year.

The World No. 41 is yet to confirm her participation but is expected to feature next in the 2025 Stuttgart Open. She will be joined by her rivals Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula. The Stuttgart Open begins on April 14, 2025.

