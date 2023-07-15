From being a tourist in London with a cast to winning Wimbledon one year later: Marketa Vondrousova's incredible journey

Marketa Vondrousova became one of the most unexpected storylines of this tennis season, winning the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as an unseeded player.

Taking on Ons Jabeur in the final on Saturday, the Czech won 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to become the lowest-ranked women's singles champion at SW19 since the introduction of WTA rankings.

What makes the World No. 42's journey even more incredible is that around this time last year, she was a mere tourist in London, opting out of Wimbledon due to a wrist injury that kept her out for months. She was in SW19 with a cast over her wrist, watching the action from the sidelines instead.

Speaking at her presentation ceremony after the win over Jabeur, Marketa Vondrosova acknowledged the same, stating that it was amazing to think she was standing as a Wimbledon champion after what happened last year.

The 24-year-old was ecstatic that she managed to pull off a successful comeback and extended her thanks to her team for helping her overecome those tumultuous times.

"After everything I've been through, you know, I had a cast last year this time, this is amazing that I can stand here and tennis is crazy. I don't really know how I did it], the comebacks aren't easy and you never know what to expect," Vondrousova said.

"I was hoping I can comeback in this level and now this is happening. I want to thank my box, all of you guys are amazing. My little sister there, she is crying," she added.

2022 was a miletone year in Vondrousova's personal life, as she got married to her long-time partner Stepan Simek in July. The Czech revealed during her time at Wimbledon that her cast came off only a week before her marriage and that she did not start practicing until October.

"I think they took it off last year like around this time, like before my marriage, like a week before our marriage they took it off. It's a year now. I think I started practicing like in October maybe. Then I practiced a bit, then started to play tournaments in November," Vondrousova said in her press conference.

"I hope I'm going to be healthy next few years" - Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova also touched on the diet and fitness regimen she had to maintain because of her injury struggles, remarking that it was "very tough" to deal with things outside her control.

Now that she has been taking care of her body in the right way, the World No. 42 hoped her injuries would become a thing of the past and she can finally stay healthy for the next few years.

"I mean, it was very tough with the injuries because, like, I couldn't prevent them. It was just like I had bones floating there. It wasn't about food or about anything. Yeah, but I'm doing so much fitness and everything."

"I'm just trying to take care of my body, just to do the right things. Now it's really helping and I'm staying healthy. I hope I'm going to be healthy next few years," Marketa Vondrousova said in her Wimbledon press conference.