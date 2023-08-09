"Full on from now on" - Venus Williams remains upbeat ahead of US Open despite early exit from Canadian Open 2023

Venus Williams remains optimistic ahead of the 2023 US Open despite suffering an early exit from the Canadian Open this week.

After a disappointing opening-round Wimbledon loss, Williams arrived in Montreal to participate in the WTA 1000 tournament. The American, who has just recuperated from her knee injury, failed to bring out her best as she was ousted by compatriot Madison Keys, 6-2, 7-5, in the first round.

However, the loss has hardly affected Williams' confidence. Taking to social media, the veteran expressed excitement about going "full on" on the tour ahead of the hardcourt Major, where she will be playing in front of her home fans.

"Full on from Now on," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Williams' Instagram story on Tuesday

Williams was left cursing her luck when her Wimbledon campaign was ruined by a knee injury. The former World No. 1 slipped awkwardly during her first-round match against Elina Svitolina and was frustrated with how things turned out for her.

"I got to figure out my plan. Right now I'm in shock. I can't believe this happened. I've been missing from tour for quite a while. This is not what I want for myself," Williams said after the loss.

"I've played through a lot of injuries and won a lot of matches injured. It's almost a specialty of mine. I just couldn’t figure it out today," she added.

However, Venus Williams seems to have fought through the mishaps, and it might just be a matter of time before she gets back to her lethal best again.

"I fought my utmost to be here" - Venus Williams on playing at the Canadian Open

Venus Williams at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

It has not been the easiest of times for Venus Williams on the tour. The American had toiled through months of rehab to recover from her hamstring injury. Speaking to the press recently, she opened up about the fight she put in to be match-fit ahead of the Canadian Open.

"I feel like it's been too long. I really fought my utmost to be here. Icing five times a day, therapy three times a day, praying, all sorts of interventions," Williams stated.

Williams further stated that sacrificing leisure things to add extra hours for therapy, icing, and other rejuvenation activities has been the toughest part of her rehabilitation process.

"I could be doing a bunch of other things besides hours of training, and there's a lot of fun things to do. So continuing to make that choice, to put in hour after hour is probably the toughest part," she added.

Venus Williams has registered just two wins this season. She defeated Katie Volynets in the ASB Classic first round and Camila Giorgi in the Birmingham Classic first round.

