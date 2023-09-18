Former Argentine tennis pro Gabriela Sabatini has wished Guido Pella the best after her compatriot announced his retirement from the sport.

Pella, who reached a career-best singles ranking of World No. 20 in August 2019, recently called time on his professional playing career. He had a fairly successful time on the circuit, with Argentina’s maiden Davis Cup triumph in 2016 and a quarterfinal finish at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships being the highlights.

The 33-year-old's only title on the ATP tour came at the Brasil Open, where he defeated the likes of Roberto Carballes Baena and Laslo Djere en route to the final, where he beat Christian Garin in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to lift the trophy.

Sabatini, a former world No. 3 in both singles and doubles, took to social media to congratulate Pella on his career and wish him well for the future.

"Congratulations on your great career Guido Pella and all the best for what's to come," she said.

Guido Pella: "It was an amazing journey, I will be eternally grateful"

Guido Pella announced his retirement from professional tennis in a statement posted on social media. He stated that he would be eternally grateful for the sport to have given him an amazing journey.

"With a huge mix of feelings and a great relief I come to say that I decided to put an end to my career as a professional tennis player. It was an amazing journey, with a lot of nice things that allowed me to live moments that not everyone can and for that I will be eternally grateful," he said in a post on Instagram, written originally in Spanish.

Pella thanked his family and team for helping him throughout his career. He finished by expressing his love for his friends on the ATP tour and his Davis Cup teammates for giving him many unforgettable moments over the years.

"I want to thank my family that has always been with me and from the first moment they knew my last tournament was going to be the US Open and they held me back to make it as a whole as possible. Second place to my work team who were like a second family throughout my career, especially Fabi, Andrés, Titan and Daniel who were with me from the first to the last day," he continued.

"I also want to thank my circuit friends (you know who you are) and my Davis cup teammates who made me live unforgettable moments. I hope I returned all the love they gave me in so many series and tournaments," he concluded.

Pella was last seen in action at the 2023 US Open, where he crashed out in the first round following a 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Lloyd Harris.